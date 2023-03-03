KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

National Guard Sent To Help Trapped Residents In San Bernardino Mountains

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

San Bernardino Mountains, Snow
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: A vehicle is abandoned along a highway as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains remain trapped in their homes on March 1, 2023 near Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies.  (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

National Guard Going Door-To-Door To Help Those Possibly Trapped In San Bernardino Mountains

California National Guard personnel have arrived in the San Bernardino Mountains.  They’re there to help rescue residents who have been trapped in their homes for days by the recent heavy snowfall. 

Hunger Strike Continues In Protest Of Two Kern County Detention Centers

A hunger strike at two California immigration detention centers in Kern County is entering its third week. Advocacy groups say Immigration and Customs Enforcement is failing to properly consider the detainees’ requests to be released. 
Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED 

The Effects Of Psychosis On Three Young People

Have you ever heard someone calling your name, but then you look around and no one’s there? Or you feel your phone vibrate, but actually, it didn’t. Then you’ve technically experienced psychosis. For most of us, it will never go further. But for people who later develop schizophrenia, it often starts like this.
Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED

Sponsored