BART is Staring Down a Fiscal Cliff

People just aren’t taking public transit like they used to.

BART’s ridership is still less than 40% of what it was before March 2020. On top of that, the agency’s federal emergency funding is scheduled to run out in January 2025.

Leaders of BART and other public transit agencies are now trying to bring back riders and find sources of funding as soon as possible. This will mean everything from new construction, increased policing, and asking for financial help from state lawmakers and voters. Will it work?

Guest: Dan Brekke, KQED editor and reporter





