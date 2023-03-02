San Bernardino County Struggles To Recover From Massive Snowfall

Many San Bernardino County Residents Stuck Following Massive Storms

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a state of emergency for 13 California counties in response to the winter storms. San Bernardino County is covered by the Governor’s declaration. There, residents in mountain communities are still trapped in their homes after more than seven feet of snow has fallen over the last few days.

A Tour Of Shuttered Madera Community Hospital

In the Central Valley, Madera Community Hospital closed at the end of last year – after struggling with low Medi-Cal insurance repayments and a shortage of nursing staff. But hospital leaders hope it’s not too late to restore services.

Reporter: Soreath Hok, KVPR