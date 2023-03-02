KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

San Bernardino County Struggles To Recover From Massive Snowfall

KQED News Staff
Snow San Bernardino County
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 01: Snows falls over a closed business as residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains continue to be trapped in their homes by snow on March 1, 2023 in Running Springs, California. San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried after a series of blizzards shut down all roads into the mountains, leaving the area running low on gas, food and supplies.  (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Many San Bernardino County Residents Stuck Following Massive Storms 

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a state of emergency for 13 California counties in response to the winter storms. San Bernardino County is covered by the Governor’s declaration. There, residents in mountain communities are still trapped in their homes after more than seven feet of snow has fallen over the last few days.

A Tour Of Shuttered Madera Community Hospital

In the Central Valley, Madera Community Hospital closed at the end of last year – after struggling with low Medi-Cal insurance repayments and a shortage of nursing staff.  But hospital leaders  hope it’s not too late to restore services.
Reporter: Soreath Hok, KVPR

