Morning Report

Winter Storms Creating A Mess Across California

KQED News Staff
Rain and snow
San Bernadino County, CA - February 26: People make their way through snow along a hill on the Cajon Pass Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 in San Bernadino County, CA. A storm system for the ages passed through Southern California on Saturday, dumping piles of snow in lower-elevation communities, closing key roads and leaving residents used to the regions dry, warm climate with a rare sense of icy wonder. (Photo by: Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Snow Creating Havoc In Mountain Communities In Northern And Southern California

Another monster frigid storm front is moving through California, creating dangerous conditions in the Sierra Nevada.  A blizzard warning remains in effect through early Wednesday for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and Mono County.  And San Bernardino County has declared a local state of emergency, due to the amount of snow that's collected on it's mountains.

How Many Prisons Can The State Shut Down?

California spends more than $15 billion a year on its prison system and a new report from the Legislative Analyst’s Office says we’re continuing to pay for thousands of prison beds we’re not using.  The state has closed two prisons under Governor Gavin Newsom and plans to close two more, but this new research says that’s not going far enough.
Reporter: Nigel Duara, CalMatters

Advocates Push For More Prison Closures

The prison closures are a big change from a generation ago, when California was in the midst of a prison construction boom.  But with the recent decline in the state’s prison population, advocates of criminal justice reform want to see more penal facilities shut down. 
Guest:  Amber Rose-Howard, Executive Director, Californians United for a Responsible Budget.

