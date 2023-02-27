Preschool: 'Soft Spaces'

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

Vocalist and drummer Ava Lynch describes the band Preschool as “an amalgam of surf, art rock, and garage rock.” The San Francisco-based trio also including Nikki Yaffe and Corbin Nutini. They met in high school at an afterschool music program called the San Francisco Rock Project.

“It’s located in the heart of downtown, right on Harrison. And it really cultivated us in our crucial adolescent phase," Lynch said. After a while, she says playing covers became old, "for us we just wanted to gravitate to writing original songs.”

Preschool’s songwriting process begins with Lynch and Yaffe, both of whom Lynch describes as sensitive people who enjoy poetry and creative writing. The trio then work together to lay out the melodies and rhythmic qualities.

“I like creating this duality of feeling really emotional, but tying that into very rock heavy, garage rock, feelings and sounds,” Lynch said.