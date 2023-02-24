Snow, Hail, Rain All Part Of Latest Winter Storm In California

Winter Storm Brings Snow To Lower Elevations In California

Although no officials numbers are in , there has been widespread snowfall across the state. That includes parts of California that normally see snow on only the rarest occasions. Cold temperatures and rain remain in the forecast as we head into the weekend.

Grassroots Effort Started To Get More Books To Inmates In Los Angeles County

There’s widespread agreement that having books in jails and prisons benefits people behind bars. But in LA County jails, there’s no official library system, so a grassroots effort has started to get more books into the hands of the incarcerated.

Reporter: Emily Elena Dugdale, LAIst