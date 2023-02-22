California’s COVID Emergency Ends Feb. 28

For many members of the public, COVID-19 is in the rearview mirror. People are tired. Governments have dropped things like mask and vaccine mandates. And the virus isn’t as lethal as it once was.

On the other hand, this virus is still very much a part of our lives, especially for people who are vulnerable, immunocompromised, or have long COVID.

Now, California is going to end its COVID state of emergency at the end of month. We’ll dive into what that means.

Guest: Carly Severn, KQED senior engagement editor



