The Bay

California’s COVID Emergency Ends Feb. 28

Alan MontecilloCarly SevernMaria EsquincaJehlen Herdman
Jatniel Hernandez fills syringes with COID-19 vaccine booster shots at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 06, 2022 in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

For many members of the public, COVID-19 is in the rearview mirror. People are tired. Governments have dropped things like mask and vaccine mandates. And the virus isn’t as lethal as it once was.

On the other hand, this virus is still very much a part of our lives, especially for people who are vulnerable, immunocompromised, or have long COVID.

Now, California is going to end its COVID state of emergency at the end of month.  We’ll dive into what that means.

Guest: Carly Severn, KQED senior engagement editor


