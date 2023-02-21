The Reasons for Reparations — and Why They're Necessary to Achieve Equity

The hunt for racial equity in the United States may strike gold in California.

At least that’s how many hope the work of the California Reparations Task Force, the first statewide body to study reparations for Black people, will pan out. The task force could potentially change the course of history by creating a malleable reparations model that the federal government could adapt for a nationwide package.

The term “reparation” is derived from “repair.” But before we can seriously consider atonement and financial restitution for more than two centuries of enslavement, America, like California, must first acknowledge that, because of enslavement, racial inequities persist. Even though California staked a claim as a free state, Black people have endured marginalization and systemic racism since the state’s inception, as KQED’s yearslong project on reparations continues to report.