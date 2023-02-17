Report Offers Glimpse Of How State Is Spending Money To Combat Homelessness

Report Provides Snapshot Of Homelessness Spending In California

A new state-backed report gives the first-ever birds-eye view of California’s spending on homelessness programs. The state has shelled out more than $10 billion in the last few years to get people housed. But despite that spending, California still has a long way to go.

Reporter: Ben Christopher, CalMatters

Construction Begins On Walls Near Mexico Border In San Diego County

Despite protests from many community members, construction has resumed to replace fences with two 30-foot walls at Friendship Park, which sits on the US-Mexico border in San Diego County. The historic park on the western-most end of the border has long been a place where families from both sides of the border can meet up.

The Untold Story Of Migrants Killed In Deadly Plane Crash In Central Valley

75 years ago a plane crashed near the Central Valley town of Coalinga, killing everyone on board. The plane carried Mexican migrants on their way to be deported. After the crash, the government sent the bodies of the white pilot, flight attendants and immigration officer home to their families, but interred the Mexican passengers in a mass grave. Officials didn’t even release the migrants’ names, calling them only “Deportees.”

Reporter: Sasha Khokha, The California Report Magazine