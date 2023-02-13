KQED is a proud member of
Did Chevron Fire Workers in Richmond for Going on Strike?

Ericka Cruz GuevarraTed GoldbergMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
Striking Chevron refinery union workers hold signs as they picket outside of the Chevron refinery on March 21, 2022 in Richmond. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Last spring, workers at Chevron’s Richmond refinery went on strike for 10 weeks, demanding higher pay, better health benefits, and safer working conditions. When the strike ended, union leaders say that Chevron initially encouraged managers and workers to put the strike behind them.

But now, USW Local 5, the union representing Richmond refinery workers, alleges Chevron has fired at least 5 workers for their role in the strikes, a claim that Chevron denies.

Guest: Ted Goldberg, KQED supervising senior editor for news

Links:


