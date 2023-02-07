Fear of Deportation Keeps Some Workers From Reporting Labor Abuses. A New Biden Program Aims to Change That

“I had the opportunity to meet with them,” he said. “They shared with me what they’re investigating. They want to collaborate with us to make sure the farmworkers are well taken care of with wages and housing, and that any incidents happening on the farms are reported to them.”

Vulnerable to exploitation

Despite California’s labor protections, immigrant workers are often afraid to speak out, fearing retaliation by employers and the threat of deportation, advocates say.

Nearly 60% of the state’s agricultural workers are undocumented immigrants, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Even farmworkers who are working legally, on temporary H-2A agricultural visas, can be hesitant to make waves because they are dependent on their employers to maintain their work visas. And for undocumented immigrants, the fear is even more acute, says Patricia Ortiz, immigration program legal director with the nonprofit California Rural Legal Assistance.

“Farmworkers specifically are just in a very vulnerable situation,” said Ortiz. “They're in rural areas, where maybe they're isolated from information that people in other parts of the state have access to, in terms of their rights and what recourse they have to enforce those rights.”

But a new, streamlined “deferred action” program, meant to help the government crack down on abusive employers, could encourage more undocumented workers to come forward about unfair or unsafe conditions, Ortiz said.

Workers who show they are cooperating with a labor investigation can apply for a work permit and two years of protection from deportation through an expedited process announced last month by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The protection, to be granted on a case-by-case basis, expands on an October policy memo outlining DHS’s worksite enforcement strategy (PDF).

“Unscrupulous employers who prey on the vulnerability of noncitizen workers harm all workers and disadvantage businesses who play by the rules,” said Mayorkas, in announcing the new program last month. “We will hold these predatory actors accountable by encouraging all workers to assert their rights.”

Spreading the word

Ortiz says immigrant advocacy groups like hers have been hastily arranging trainings and webinars to inform other legal service providers who work with immigrants about the program.