NPR to Cover State of the Union in Spanish for First Time Ever

Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí
A man dressed in a business suit is behind a podium with a woman dressed in a brown suit to his left and a woman dressed in a blue suit on his right who are both clapping. They are all behind a large American flag.
US President Joe Biden arrives to deliver the State of the Union address as US Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) look on during a joint session of Congress in the US Capitol House Chamber on March 1, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Saul Loeb via Pool/Getty Images)

Este artículo también está disponible en español.

For the first time ever, NPR will be covering the State of the Union address in both English and Spanish, along with the Republican Party's response. KQED will be broadcasting this coverage, as a separate transmission from the one in English, on its HD2 radio station. You can also listen to NPR's Spanish broadcast here. The speech begins Tuesday night at 6 p.m. PT.

After the speech, the broadcast will feature commentary hosted by NPR Morning Edition's A Martínez, joined by NPR correspondents Franco Ordóñez, Claudia Grisales and Eyder Peralta and KUT's Sergio Martínez-Beltrán. In an announcement to member stations, NPR said that offering bilingual coverage could expand the information stations provide to audiences.

Christian Arana, vice president of policy at the Latino Community Foundation, which funds Latino-led organizations and encourages greater political participation among Latinos in California, points out that over 67 million people in the U.S. speak a language other than English, a number that has tripled in the past 40 years.

"When you look at what the State of the Union is, it's a celebration of democracy. But a democracy also means that people should be informed," he told KQED. "That's why it's so critical that whatever is said that night, people can understand it and feel it in a language that they speak."

The U.S. Census estimates that over 41 million people speak Spanish, and roughly 11 million of those live in California.

"We just underwent a global pandemic where access to information meant whether or not you actually got a COVID-19 test or whether or not you got a vaccine," he said. "We saw firsthand how important language accessibility was in the last couple years."

One of those attending the State of the Union address will be Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, director and founder of Ayudando Latinos a Soñar (ALAS), a community group in Half Moon Bay that has played a crucial role in the aftermath of the mass shooting that left seven dead and one wounded on Jan. 23 in the small coastside town. ALAS has helped provide food, shelter and grief counseling to the families of the victims and those displaced by the violence. KQED's Brian Watt will also be talking to Hernandez-Arriaga on Tuesday's Morning Edition.

Por la primera vez en su historia, NPR ofrecerá una cobertura completamente bilingüe del discurso del estado de la Unión, otorgado por el presidente Joe Biden al Congreso. Habrá una cobertura en inglés y otra en español y ambas serán transmitidas por KQED. Si tiene una radio digital, puede escuchar la cobertura en español a través del canal HD2 de KQED y también puede sintonizarse por su computadora o celular a través de este enlace de NPR. El discurso comienza martes a las 6 p.m., tiempo pacífico

Después del discurso, habrá un análisis liderado por A Martínez, presentador del programa Morning Edition de NPR, y los corresponsales Franco Ordóñez, Claudia Grisales y Eyder Peralta de NPR junto con Sergio Martínez-Beltrán de la estación KUT. En un comunicado a sus estaciones locales, NPR explicó que a través de ofrecer una cobertura bilingüe, las estaciones podrán expandir la información que ofrecen a sus audiencias.

Christian Arana es vicepresidente de asuntos políticos para el grupo Latino Community Foundation, el cual otorga subvenciones a organizaciones latinas e impulsa el papel de los latinos en la política de California. Arana indica que hay más de 67 millones de personas en EE.UU. que hablan otro idioma en la casa que no es inglés, una cifra que se ha triplicado en los últimos 40 años.

"Cuando vemos lo que es el estado de la Unión, es una celebración de la democracia. Pero una democracia también significa que el pueblo debe de estar informado", dijo él. "Por eso es tan importante que lo qe se diga esa noche, la gente lo pueda entender y sentirlo en el idioma que hablan".

Según datos del Censo de EE.UU., alrededor de 41 millones de personas en el país hablan español y 11 millones viven en California.

"Acabamos de experimentar una pandemia mundial y el acceso a la información contribuyó a si alguien se hacía la prueba del COVID-19 o si se vacunaban o no", agregó. "En estos años, hemos visto a primera mano qué tan importante es la accesibilidad lingüística".

Una de las personas que estará en Washington, D.C. para presenciar el discurso es Belinda Hernández-Arriaga, directora y fundadora de Ayudando Latinos a Soñar (ALAS), un grupo comunitario de Half Moon Bay, el cual ha apoyado a las familias de las siete víctimas del tiroteo masivo que ocurrió en esa ciudad el pasado 23 de enero. ALAS ha otorgado comida, vivienda y apoyo emocional a las familias que perdieron un ser querido o su hogar. Brian Watt, presentador de KQED, hablará con Hernández-Arriaga en Morning Edition este martes.

