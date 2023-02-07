NPR to Cover State of the Union in Spanish for First Time Ever

After the speech, the broadcast will feature commentary hosted by NPR Morning Edition's A Martínez, joined by NPR correspondents Franco Ordóñez, Claudia Grisales and Eyder Peralta and KUT's Sergio Martínez-Beltrán. In an announcement to member stations, NPR said that offering bilingual coverage could expand the information stations provide to audiences.

Christian Arana, vice president of policy at the Latino Community Foundation, which funds Latino-led organizations and encourages greater political participation among Latinos in California, points out that over 67 million people in the U.S. speak a language other than English, a number that has tripled in the past 40 years.

"When you look at what the State of the Union is, it's a celebration of democracy. But a democracy also means that people should be informed," he told KQED. "That's why it's so critical that whatever is said that night, people can understand it and feel it in a language that they speak."

The U.S. Census estimates that over 41 million people speak Spanish, and roughly 11 million of those live in California.

"We just underwent a global pandemic where access to information meant whether or not you actually got a COVID-19 test or whether or not you got a vaccine," he said. "We saw firsthand how important language accessibility was in the last couple years."

One of those attending the State of the Union address will be Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, director and founder of Ayudando Latinos a Soñar (ALAS), a community group in Half Moon Bay that has played a crucial role in the aftermath of the mass shooting that left seven dead and one wounded on Jan. 23 in the small coastside town. ALAS has helped provide food, shelter and grief counseling to the families of the victims and those displaced by the violence. KQED's Brian Watt will also be talking to Hernandez-Arriaga on Tuesday's Morning Edition.

Por la primera vez en su historia, NPR ofrecerá una cobertura completamente bilingüe del discurso del estado de la Unión, otorgado por el presidente Joe Biden al Congreso. Habrá una cobertura en inglés y otra en español y ambas serán transmitidas por KQED. Si tiene una radio digital, puede escuchar la cobertura en español a través del canal HD2 de KQED y también puede sintonizarse por su computadora o celular a través de este enlace de NPR. El discurso comienza martes a las 6 p.m., tiempo pacífico