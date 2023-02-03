KQED is a proud member of
‘Under the Radar’: Half Moon Bay and the Vulnerability of Farmworkers

Ericka Cruz GuevarraFarida Jhabvala RomeroMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
Crime scene tape is seen from this drone view at the California Terra Gardens mushroom farm in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Farm worker Chunli Zhao, 66, was booked on seven counts of murder after the Jan. 23 shooting.  (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

The mass shooting last Monday in Half Moon Bay that left 7 farmworkers dead has brought renewed attention to the living conditions of California farmworkers. State and local officials say they plan to investigate potential wage theft and safety violations at the two farms.

But more broadly, the issues that this mass shooting highlighted are not new: farmworkers across California make very low wages, struggle to afford housing, and are vulnerable to exploitation. And looming over it all is the fact that a majority are undocumented immigrants, with less power than most Americans.

Guest: Farida Jhavala Romero, KQED labor correspondent


Links:

