News

Newsom Pushes for Tougher Gun Restrictions Following Spate of Mass Shootings

Adam Beam
The Associated Press
Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses a crowd in front of a building with a 'Half Moon Bay' sign on the facade.
Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses officials and residents outside the Half Moon Bay I.D.E.S. Society on Jan. 24, 2023, a day after a gunman killed seven farmworkers and critically injured an eighth at two work sites in Half Moon Bay. (Samantha Laurey/AFP via Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to further limit where people in California can carry concealed guns, an appeal prompted by California's multiple mass shootings last month that left dozens dead across a state that already has some of the nation's toughest gun laws.

Newsom endorsed legislation Wednesday that would ban people from carrying concealed guns into churches, public libraries, zoos, amusement parks, playgrounds, banks and all other privately owned businesses that are open to the public. The rule wouldn't apply if the business owner put up a sign saying concealed guns are allowed.

State Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank), the bill's author, called that exception “a legal nuance that I think helps it with constitutional muster.”

“This is not window dressing. This is to put a strong bill on the governor's desk to withstand a legal challenge that is sure to come,” he said.

The bill would also prohibit anyone under 21 from obtaining a concealed-carry permit, and would require all permit holders to have more training, including on how to safely store and transport guns.

The push for stricter gun rules follows a month of near back-to-back mass shootings in California, including ones in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay that occurred within 48 hours of each other, and together left 18 people dead and 10 others wounded. In total, the state had six mass shootings in January, in which at least 29 people were killed.

California and half a dozen other states previously had laws that required people to give a reason if they wanted to carry a concealed gun in public — like citing a direct threat to their public safety.

But a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year struck down those laws, making it easier for people in those states to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

California Democrats tried to pass new rules last year — and they would have succeeded, had it not been for a strategic blunder requiring a two-thirds vote of the Legislature so the bill could take effect immediately. Democrats could not round up enough support, and the bill ultimately died.

“That's not going to happen this year,” Newsom said. “I will be signing this legislation.”

