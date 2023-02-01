Newsom Pushes for Tougher Gun Restrictions Following Spate of Mass Shootings

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to further limit where people in California can carry concealed guns, an appeal prompted by California's multiple mass shootings last month that left dozens dead across a state that already has some of the nation's toughest gun laws.

Newsom endorsed legislation Wednesday that would ban people from carrying concealed guns into churches, public libraries, zoos, amusement parks, playgrounds, banks and all other privately owned businesses that are open to the public. The rule wouldn't apply if the business owner put up a sign saying concealed guns are allowed.

State Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank), the bill's author, called that exception “a legal nuance that I think helps it with constitutional muster.”

“This is not window dressing. This is to put a strong bill on the governor's desk to withstand a legal challenge that is sure to come,” he said.