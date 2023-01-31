Where to Find Shelter From Freezing Temperatures in the Bay Area

Shelters in Santa Clara County
Community Christian Church
17640 Crest Avenue
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
- Available from Sun., Jan. 29 through Tues., Jan. 31 from 7 p.m.–7 a.m.
- Overnight warming center.
Click here to see a list of warming centers available during the day.
For shelter placements, Santa Clara's Office of Supportive Housing asks that you contact the county's "Here4You Hotline" at (408) 385-2400, staffed 9 a.m.–7 p.m., seven days a week.
Please note that the following shelters are unable to accept families with children:
City Team – Rescue Mission (for men)
1174 Old Bayshore Highway, San José, CA 95112
- Call (408) 288-2153.
- Intake begins 5:30 p.m., first-come, first-served.
HomeFirst – Boccardo Reception Center
2011 Little Orchard Street, San José, CA 95125
- Call (408) 294-2100.
- Intake begins 3:30 p.m., first-come, first-served.
LifeMoves – Georgia Travis House (for women)
260 Commercial St, San José, CA 95112
- Call (408) 271-1630 for more information.
LifeMoves – Montgomery Street Inn (for men)
358 North Montgomery Street, San José, CA 95110
- Call (408) 271-5160.
- Program assessments Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Salvation Army – Emmanuel House (for men)
405 North Fourth Street, San José, CA 95112
- Call (408) 282-1175.
- Suggested arrival time is between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
HomeFirst – Veterans Services
2011 Little Orchard Street, San José, CA 95125
- Call (408) 510-7522.
- Beds for veterans are on a first-come, first-served basis; check in at 3:30 p.m.
Shelters in Sonoma County
West County Community Services, Guerneville Veteran's Building
16255 First St., Guerneville, CA 95446
- Contact this shelter by phone at (707) 823-1640, ext.115.
Social Advocates for Youth
Dream Center at Santa Rosa Junior College, 2447 Summerfield Rd., Santa Rosa, CA 95405
- A nightly shelter reserved for youth ages 18–24 to escape the cold temperatures, open through March 31.
- Call the crisis line before 5 p.m. at (888) 729-0012 to reserve a spot, or drop in at Coffee House Teen Shelter at 1243 Ripley St., Santa Rosa, CA 95401 before 5 p.m. to reserve a spot.
- After reserving a spot, youth must arrive at Coffee House Teen Shelter from 6 p.m.–7 p.m. for transportation to Dream Center.
Homeless Action Sonoma (HAS) Navigation Center and Warming Station
867 West Napa Street, CA 95476 (site of the former Community Café)
- Open 2 p.m.–10 a.m., seven days a week.
Shelters in Contra Costa County
County officials say that anyone needing assistance with getting placed in a shelter should call the Contra Costa Crisis Center directly at 211.
Concord Service Center Overnight Warming Center
2047 Arnold Industrial Way, Suite A, Concord, CA 94520
Greater Richmond Interfaith Program (GRIP)
165 22nd St., Richmond, CA 94801
Trinity Center Winter Program
1888 Trinity Ave., Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Delta Landing
2101 Loveridge Rd., Pittsburg, CA 94565
Bay Area Rescue Mission
200 Macdonald Ave., Richmond, CA 94801
Contra Costa County says its outreach teams are in need of sleeping bags, gloves and beanies, tarps and blankets (in order of importance). Donations can be dropped off at 2400 Bisso Lane, Suite D, Concord.
KQED's Carly Severn contributed to this story.