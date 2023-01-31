KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

Where to Find Shelter From Freezing Temperatures in the Bay Area

Spencer Whitney
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

An overcast day with a bridge in the distance.
Two people stand in fog and rainy conditions and look toward the Golden Gate Bridge from Sausalito, Oct. 30, 2021. (Courtesy Sftm/Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

Temperatures are expected to drop to exceptionally cold levels in parts of the Bay Area tonight, according to the National Weather Service, prompting agencies to open up warming centers and shelters for unhoused people to protect them from hypothermia.

It's anticipated that these freezing temperatures will continue into Wednesday morning, potentially falling lower than 32 degrees in some areas. This comes after the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning on Sunday for the inland sections of the Bay Area until 9 a.m. Monday, as well as a frost warning for areas closer to the San Francisco Bay shoreline.

As the Bay Area gets colder, many unhoused people are struggling to stay warm. In advance of the cold weather, several warming centers have opened this week, and more year-round shelters are continuing their operations.

Jump straight to shelters available in the Bay Area:

Shelters in San Francisco

Shelter beds are available at the following sites through Tuesday, Jan. 31. These beds are available for walk-up referrals accepted on a first-come, first-served basis:

Next Door Shelter
1001 Polk Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

  • Intake from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

MSC South
525 5th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

  • Intake from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sanctuary
201 8th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

  • Intake from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

St. Mark’s Lutheran
1111 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

  • Intake starts at 6 p.m.

San Francisco also has rotating shelters available through the Interfaith Winter Shelter Program, which runs through March 26. Please note the shelters below have different opening and closing dates:

St. Mark’s Lutheran
1111 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Available starting Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 12

  • Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m.; shelter closes at 7 a.m.

First Unitarian Church
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Available starting Monday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, March 2.

  • Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m.; shelter closes at 7 a.m.

Canon Kip Senior Center
705 Natoma Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Available starting Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 26.

  • Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m.; shelter closes at 7 a.m.

Public libraries around San Francisco are also available as warming centers. Find a branch of the San Francisco Public Library near you.

Shelters in Alameda County

St. Vincent de Paul
675 23rd Street, West Oakland, CA 94612

  • Open 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Shelter beds can be secured through referral, reservation and walk-up on a first-come, first-served basis during the hours above.
  • Contact St. Vincent de Paul directly by phone: (510) 638-7600.


Alameda Warming Center
1700 Santa Clara Ave, Alameda, CA 94501

  • Shelter is located at Christ Episcopal Church.
  • Typically open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday evening 5 p.m.–7 a.m. (days and hours expanded during winter storms).
  • Dinner is provided at 6:30 p.m. and breakfast at 6:30 a.m. On Wednesdays and Fridays, showers are provided 6 p.m.–8 p.m.
  • Toiletries and clothes are available along with limited overnight storage for belongings.
  • One approved and screened pet is welcome per guest. Space is limited.
  • Contact Marichelle Alcantara by phone: (510) 832-1382, ext. 123.


Livermore Warming Center, Veterans Memorial Building
522 S. L Street, Livermore, CA 94550

  • Open 6 p.m.–8 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, serving adults from Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin.
  • Shelter is open through April 30, when there's an expected forecast of overnight temperatures at or below 45 degrees and/or a 20% or higher chance of rain.
  • Open to anyone; expected to accommodate 15–20 people each evening.
  • CityServe does case management; Abode Services helps with street medical team.
  • No showers are available at this shelter.
  • Call (510) 224-3755 for preregistration.

First Presbyterian Church of Hayward in Castro Valley
2490 Grove Ave./Redwood Rd. Castro Valley

  • Open year round. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner is served. Check-in ends at 8 p.m.
  • Bagged breakfast served; you must be off the property by 7 a.m.
  • Possibility to park and live in your car on-site.
  • Guests must be able to care for themselves (i.e., transfer, toilet, eat and dress).
  • Pets will be admitted if they are on leash or in a crate.
  • Call first for availability: (510) 634-4750.

South Hayward Parish
27287 Patrick Avenue, Hayward, CA 94544

In Hayward, community members living unsheltered or displaced due to flooding and other storm effects — or aware of someone in need of assistance — may contact the City of Hayward Emergency Operations Center by phone at (510) 583-2182.

Local service providers also are requesting donations of pocket warmers, ponchos, umbrellas, plastic and rubber shoe covers, and raincoats. Please direct donations to Bay Area Community Services (590 B Street, Hayward, CA 94541), open until 4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday.

Sponsored

Shelters in Santa Clara County


Community Christian Church
17640 Crest Avenue
Morgan Hill, CA 95037

  • Available from Sun., Jan. 29 through Tues., Jan. 31 from 7 p.m.–7 a.m.
  • Overnight warming center.

Click here to see a list of warming centers available during the day.

For shelter placements, Santa Clara's Office of Supportive Housing asks that you contact the county's "Here4You Hotline" at (408) 385-2400, staffed 9 a.m.–7 p.m., seven days a week.

Please note that the following shelters are unable to accept families with children:

City Team – Rescue Mission (for men)
1174 Old Bayshore Highway, San José, CA 95112

  • Call (408) 288-2153.
  • Intake begins 5:30 p.m., first-come, first-served.

HomeFirst – Boccardo Reception Center
2011 Little Orchard Street, San José, CA 95125

  • Call (408) 294-2100.
  • Intake begins 3:30 p.m., first-come, first-served.

LifeMoves – Georgia Travis House (for women)
260 Commercial St, San José, CA 95112

  • Call (408) 271-1630 for more information.

LifeMoves – Montgomery Street Inn (for men)
358 North Montgomery Street, San José, CA 95110

  • Call (408) 271-5160.
  • Program assessments Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Salvation Army – Emmanuel House (for men)
405 North Fourth Street, San José, CA 95112

  • Call (408) 282-1175.
  • Suggested arrival time is between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

HomeFirst – Veterans Services
2011 Little Orchard Street, San José, CA 95125

  • Call (408) 510-7522.
  • Beds for veterans are on a first-come, first-served basis; check in at 3:30 p.m.

Shelters in Sonoma County

West County Community Services, Guerneville Veteran's Building
16255 First St., Guerneville, CA 95446

  • Contact this shelter by phone at (707) 823-1640, ext.115.

Social Advocates for Youth
Dream Center at Santa Rosa Junior College, 2447 Summerfield Rd., Santa Rosa, CA 95405

  • A nightly shelter reserved for youth ages 18–24 to escape the cold temperatures, open through March 31.
  • Call the crisis line before 5 p.m. at (888) 729-0012 to reserve a spot, or drop in at Coffee House Teen Shelter at 1243 Ripley St., Santa Rosa, CA 95401 before 5 p.m. to reserve a spot.
  • After reserving a spot, youth must arrive at Coffee House Teen Shelter from 6 p.m.–7 p.m. for transportation to Dream Center.

Homeless Action Sonoma (HAS) Navigation Center and Warming Station
867 West Napa Street, CA 95476 (site of the former Community Café)

  • Open 2 p.m.–10 a.m., seven days a week.

Shelters in Contra Costa County

County officials say that anyone needing assistance with getting placed in a shelter should call the Contra Costa Crisis Center directly at 211.

Concord Service Center Overnight Warming Center
2047 Arnold Industrial Way, Suite A, Concord, CA 94520

Greater Richmond Interfaith Program (GRIP)
165 22nd St., Richmond, CA 94801

Trinity Center Winter Program
1888 Trinity Ave., Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Delta Landing
2101 Loveridge Rd., Pittsburg, CA 94565

Bay Area Rescue Mission
200 Macdonald Ave., Richmond, CA 94801

Contra Costa County says its outreach teams are in need of sleeping bags, gloves and beanies, tarps and blankets (in order of importance). Donations can be dropped off at 2400 Bisso Lane, Suite D, Concord.

KQED's Carly Severn contributed to this story.

Sponsored