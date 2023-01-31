Where to Find Shelter From Freezing Temperatures in the Bay Area

As the Bay Area gets colder, many unhoused people are struggling to stay warm. In advance of the cold weather, several warming centers have opened this week, and more year-round shelters are continuing their operations.

Jump straight to shelters available in the Bay Area:

Shelters in San Francisco

Shelter beds are available at the following sites through Tuesday, Jan. 31. These beds are available for walk-up referrals accepted on a first-come, first-served basis:

Next Door Shelter

1001 Polk Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

Intake from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

MSC South

525 5th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

Intake from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sanctuary

201 8th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

Intake from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

St. Mark’s Lutheran

1111 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

Intake starts at 6 p.m.

San Francisco also has rotating shelters available through the Interfaith Winter Shelter Program, which runs through March 26. Please note the shelters below have different opening and closing dates:

St. Mark’s Lutheran

1111 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

Available starting Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 12

Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m.; shelter closes at 7 a.m.

First Unitarian Church

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

Available starting Monday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, March 2.

Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m.; shelter closes at 7 a.m.

Canon Kip Senior Center

705 Natoma Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

Available starting Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 26.

Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m.; shelter closes at 7 a.m.

Public libraries around San Francisco are also available as warming centers. Find a branch of the San Francisco Public Library near you.

Shelters in Alameda County

St. Vincent de Paul

675 23rd Street, West Oakland, CA 94612

Open 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Shelter beds can be secured through referral, reservation and walk-up on a first-come, first-served basis during the hours above.

Contact St. Vincent de Paul directly by phone: (510) 638-7600.



Alameda Warming Center

1700 Santa Clara Ave, Alameda, CA 94501

Shelter is located at Christ Episcopal Church.

Typically open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday evening 5 p.m.–7 a.m. (days and hours expanded during winter storms).

Dinner is provided at 6:30 p.m. and breakfast at 6:30 a.m. On Wednesdays and Fridays, showers are provided 6 p.m.–8 p.m.

Toiletries and clothes are available along with limited overnight storage for belongings.

One approved and screened pet is welcome per guest. Space is limited.

Contact Marichelle Alcantara by phone: (510) 832-1382, ext. 123.



Livermore Warming Center, Veterans Memorial Building

522 S. L Street, Livermore, CA 94550

Open 6 p.m.–8 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, serving adults from Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin.

Shelter is open through April 30, when there's an expected forecast of overnight temperatures at or below 45 degrees and/or a 20% or higher chance of rain.

Open to anyone; expected to accommodate 15–20 people each evening.

CityServe does case management; Abode Services helps with street medical team.

No showers are available at this shelter.

Call (510) 224-3755 for preregistration.

First Presbyterian Church of Hayward in Castro Valley

2490 Grove Ave./Redwood Rd. Castro Valley

Open year round. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner is served. Check-in ends at 8 p.m.

Bagged breakfast served; you must be off the property by 7 a.m.

Possibility to park and live in your car on-site.

Guests must be able to care for themselves (i.e., transfer, toilet, eat and dress).

Pets will be admitted if they are on leash or in a crate.

Call first for availability: (510) 634-4750.

South Hayward Parish

27287 Patrick Avenue, Hayward, CA 94544

Open 6:30 p.m.–7 a.m., seven days a week.

Shelter usually has capacity of 18 people per night, and preregistration is required by calling (510) 634-2229.

In Hayward, community members living unsheltered or displaced due to flooding and other storm effects — or aware of someone in need of assistance — may contact the City of Hayward Emergency Operations Center by phone at (510) 583-2182.

Local service providers also are requesting donations of pocket warmers, ponchos, umbrellas, plastic and rubber shoe covers, and raincoats. Please direct donations to Bay Area Community Services (590 B Street, Hayward, CA 94541), open until 4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday.