Days After Mass Shooting, Half Moon Bay Honor Victims With Candlelight Vigil



José Romero Pérez lived in Half Moon Bay for a shorter period of time, a year and a half, but came with the hope of working to financially support his family in Mexico. In the Bay Area, he connected with his younger cousin, Renato Juárez Pérez, who shared his memories with Romero Pérez.

“I felt very safe having him here next to me. He helped me with everything, with any need that I had,” Juárez Pérez said, and added that Romero Pérez leaves behind a loving family, including a wife and children. “I feel so much pain because my cousin is no longer here,” he said.

Even for those who did not know the farmworkers personally, their story and hope to find a better life in this country inspires strong emotions. María Maroa, who has lived for 15 years in Half Moon Bay, remembers breaking into tears when a friend called her on Monday afternoon to tell her what had happened.

“I never could have imagined something like this,” she said at the vigil. When she first moved to Half Moon Bay, Maroa also worked as a farmworker and says she was also motivated by the dream of working in the fields to eventually reach a better life.

She adds that the difficult conditions in which farmworkers live on many California farms are no secret and that it’s frustrating how difficult it is for these essential workers to find affordable housing. “As someone who has been a farmworker, I can say that this country eats thanks to our labor,” she said. “The lives and work of farmworkers must be respected and protected.”

Research has confirmed what farmworkers and labor advocates have been protesting for years. The average yearly wage in 2021 for an agricultural worker in California was $31,770, or $15.28 an hour, way below the $25.55 that researchers at MIT say is a living wage for one adult with no children in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe has told KQED that his office will be investigating the two farms where the shootings happened for wage theft and safety violations and could potentially prosecute the owners of the farms as well. “The workers were living in very, very poor conditions. Some were in very old trailers and others were living in shacks without running water or electricity,” he said.

At the vigil, Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Joaquín Jiménez Ureña implored his colleagues to honor those killed by expanding affordable housing in the city to ensure that their relatives and fellow farmworkers can have better living conditions.

“Our farmworker community is crowded, barely making it with their income,” he said. “A prayer? Helps our spirit. A comfortable bed, helps our body. We need both.”

Here are a few ways to help the families of the victims directly or the groups that are supporting their needs:

This story includes reporting from KQED’s Farida Jhabvala Romero and Sydney Johnson.