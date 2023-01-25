BART Board Member Faces Censure for Racially Offensive Comment

"I have been looking at these kinds of reports forever and a blue moon," McPartland said from his Castro Valley home via Zoom. "And despite my relationship with Maceo that goes back — oh my goodness, two decades — I've got to tell you that, as opposed to trying to figure out which way to go and based on the data we're looking at, I find the work that Maceo is doing right now to be so cotton-pickin' inspirational."

McPartland ended by congratulating Wiggins on "magnificent work" and added, "I look forward to being part of it in any way I can."

The following video contains offensive content.

The other eight board members were in the meeting room at BART's downtown Oakland headquarters. None responded immediately to McPartland's comment, though a brief exclamation was audible immediately after he uttered the phrase "cotton-pickin'."

"You’re not going to be able to air the words I said, but it was along the lines of, 'I can’t believe this,'" San Francisco board member Bevan Dufty said last week.

The expression McPartland used is widely considered racist and one that denigrates Black Americans, who endured forced labor in Southern cotton fields as enslaved workers and later as part of the coercive sharecropping system.

The Jan. 12 comment prompted Li to put forward a "consideration of action (PDF)" against McPartland. The motion says McPartland violated provisions in the BART board code of conduct (PDF) that require members to treat the public, staff and each other with respect and to refrain from publicly attacking or disparaging staff or members of the public.

Li said she feels McPartland, first elected to the BART board in 2008, had no ill intent. But, she added, this was not the first time he had made racially offensive comments during board meetings.

"We are public officials, we are elected leaders, and we run a district," Li said. "The bar is set higher for folks like us. And when this is a pattern of behavior, I think that we can't just say, 'Oh, but he doesn't mean any ill will, it's fine, we'll just pull him aside and let him know.'"

In 2019, McPartland drew criticism for a patronizing comment made to Abre' Conner, a Black attorney for the ACLU of Northern California, who had addressed the board during a discussion of whether BART could ban panhandling.

"I didn't catch the name of the young African American lady," McPartland said. "Very articulate. … If you're a law student, you're doing great. If not, you should consider it."

Informed that Conner was an attorney, he chuckled and said, "Already a lawyer? OK. … Doing great."

During a June 2020 board discussion, McPartland complained about the removal of monuments commemorating leaders of the Confederacy. He focused on one in Richmond, Virginia, celebrating Gen. Robert E. Lee, a slaveholder who betrayed his oath to defend the U.S. Constitution by resigning from the Army to lead Confederate forces in the Civil War.

"Robert E. Lee was an exemplary general who was a West Point graduate," McPartland said. "The United States military tried to make him the commander in chief of the Army, and he turned them down, not because of racism, but because of family — the priorities that we have are God, family and country — and he ended up becoming a general that ended up simply doing his job, and he’s being villainized."

During that 2020 meeting, Dufty persuaded McPartland to "walk back" his comments about Lee and the Confederate memorials. In an interview after the Jan. 12 comment, Dufty said he considers McPartland a friend but that his words "would not pass muster in any way, shape or form."

Dufty said he regretted not addressing McPartland's remark in the moment, saying he realized the words were traumatizing for BART staff members. "I have my own apology to make," he said. "I'm not going to dance around it."

Li said one factor that made McPartland's recent comment different from earlier episodes was the fact that it was directed toward BART staff members.