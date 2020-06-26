BART Director Says He's Distressed by 'Villainization' of Police — and of Robert E. Lee

And then, as both he and Dufty said later, he "went off the rails."

With no segue, McPartland launched into a critique of recent incidents in which statues of Confederate military figures and others have been pulled down amid nationwide protests over racial injustice.

Among the statues that now face removal is one in Richmond, Virginia, celebrating Robert E. Lee, a slaveholder who betrayed his oath to defend the U.S. Constitution by resigning from the Army to lead Confederate forces in the Civil War.

"Robert E. Lee was an exemplary general who was a West Point graduate," McPartland said.

"The United States military tried to make him the commander in chief of the Army, and he turned them down, not because of racism, but because of family — the priorities that we have are God, family and country — and he ended up becoming a general that ended up simply doing his job, and he’s being villainized," McPartland said.

(In fact, the quality of Lee's generalship is now widely questioned. And one recent critique of Lee's legacy summarized him this way: "Even if one conceded Lee’s military prowess, he would still be responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans in defense of the South’s authority to own millions of human beings as property because they are Black. Lee’s elevation (to heroic status) is a key part of a 150-year-old propaganda campaign designed to erase slavery as the cause of the war and whitewash the Confederate cause as a noble one.")

McPartland added "that if we continue to tear down monuments in the South, what we are doing is we are attacking the families and the belief system of the conservatives of this nation. Instead of trying to unite and heal, the actions that are going on right now — instead of doing it in a legislative fashion, we’re doing it in a riotous fashion of tearing down monuments — what we’re doing is polarizing and galvanizing the opposition (and) that’s going to make it a lot tougher to unseat the existing president."

That wasn't the end of it. During a later discussion of steps the BART Police Department has already taken to improve practices and hold officers more accountable, Dufty asked McPartland to reconsider what he had said.

"I love you a lot, and I would just be grateful if you could just take a moment and let’s walk back because I don’t think this is a time to think about statues or any of those things," Dufty said. "And I think in your heart, I know you know that. So I apologize, I know this is a little untraditional at a BART meeting, but I just would like people to know the John McPartland that I’ve come to know."

"Yeah, I need to walk that back," McPartland said. "I’ve been very troubled and haven’t been sleeping well because of this. Part of it is because of the villainization of law enforcement and my personal experience coming back from the war."

He went on to say his deepest concern is "the violence that’s going on and the division that continues to spread us apart." He concluded by saying, "I went off the rails. I represented myself badly."

"And god bless you for being willing to say that, John," Dufty said. "That’s all the moment requires is to say I made some mistakes here and I want to do better."