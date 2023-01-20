A Way-Too-Early 2024 U.S. Senate Preview

Scott and Marisa take an early look at California's burgeoning race for U.S. Senate with Debbie Mesloh, longtime advisor to Kamala Harris, and Joe Garofoli, Senior Political Writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. They discuss what's ahead for Senator Dianne Feinstein, what's needed to launch a statewide campaign and the outlook for Katie Porter, Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff and Ro Khanna.