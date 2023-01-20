Scott and Marisa take an early look at California's burgeoning race for U.S. Senate with Debbie Mesloh, longtime advisor to Kamala Harris, and Joe Garofoli, Senior Political Writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. They discuss what's ahead for Senator Dianne Feinstein, what's needed to launch a statewide campaign and the outlook for Katie Porter, Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff and Ro Khanna.
Political Breakdown
A Way-Too-Early 2024 U.S. Senate Preview
29:18
AANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Katie Porter (CA-45) waves to the crowd after former U.S. President Barack Obama introduced her at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee rally at the Anaheim Convention Center on September 8, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Barbara Davidson/Getty Images)
