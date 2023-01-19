President Biden Visits Storm-Hit California After Raising Federal Aid Even Higher

Update, 3:20 p.m. Thursday: President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of the picture-postcard beach town of Capitola in Santa Cruz County on Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.

Biden toured a gutted seafood restaurant and the badly flooded Paradise Beach Grille, not far from the collapsed Capitola Pier and the brightly painted pink, orange and teal shops that are all boarded up following the storms. Walls were crumbling, debris scattered everywhere and floors swept away by raging waters.

Paradise Beach Grille Owner Chuck Maier told Biden that water had gushed up from the floor and swamped his business on Monterey Bay. “No kidding," Biden exclaimed.

“Sorry man, we’re slowing up your work” he said to contractors on the scene.

Original story, 2:50 p.m. Thursday: President Joe Biden is touring damaged areas and being briefed on recovery efforts Thursday after devastating storms hit California in recent weeks, killing at least 20 people and causing destruction across 41 of the state's 58 counties.

The president, accompanied by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state and local officials, is visiting the storm-damaged Capitola Pier in Santa Cruz County, where he is meeting with business owners and affected residents.