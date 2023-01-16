KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

Blues Town: Remembering Russell City

Ericka Cruz GuevarraMaria EsquincaAdhiti Bandlamudi
A Black man stands in the middle of the railroad tracks wearing a stylish suit jacket with pink shirt and tie, fedora, and black and white shoes.
Ronnie Stewart, Executive Director and founder of the West Coast Blues Society, stands on railroad tracks that cross Winton Avenue, dividing Hayward from Russell City, on Feb. 7, 2022. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Etta James, Ray Charles and John Lee Hooker all played in Russell City, a once thriving blues town located in Hayward. The town was home to Black and Latino residents who couldn’t find a residence elsewhere due to redlining and other racist housing policies. The city of Hayward used eminent domain to take the land and by 1966, the town had been annexed and replaced by an industrial park that is still there. In 2021 the Hayward city council voted unanimously to issue a formal apology to the residents who were pushed out. 

This episode first aired on Bay Curious Aug. 11, 2022.


