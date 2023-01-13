Lori Wilson on Her Faith, Family and the Special Session on Oil Prices

Marisa and Guy Marzorati analyze the early field in California's 2024 U.S. Senate race and discuss Gov. Gavin Newsom's budget proposal. Then, Solano County Assemblywoman Lori Wilson joins to talk about the turmoil in her childhood, the role of faith in her life, parenting a transgender child and what Newsom's special session targeting oil prices means for the refinery community in her district.