California Faces 'A Relentless Parade of Atmospheric Rivers'

Gov. Newsom Says 12 Californians Died in Extreme Weather

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a large swath of Northern and Central California with 6 to 12 inches of rain expected through Wednesday in the already saturated Sacramento-area foothills.

CalMatters Investigates $35 million in Leftover Campaign Cash

A new investigation from CalMatters found there are nearly 100 politicians across California sitting on 35 million dollars in leftover campaign funds. CalMatters’ Ben Christopher explains why, and what’s happening to all this money.

Reporter: Ben Christopher, CalMatters

What Happens After Native American Tribes Get Their Land Back?

Governor Gavin Newsom is setting aside $100 million dollars to support Native American tribes in buying back their ancestral lands. It’s part of his “30 by 30” pledge… to preserve one third of state lands and coastal waters by the year 2030. But once a tribe gets their land back… how do they restore and preserve it? An indigenous tribe in Humboldt County bought back 48 acres of land earlier this year.

Reporter: Izzy Bloom, KQED