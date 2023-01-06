Where to Find Shelter From Rain and Floods in the Bay Area

Advocates say they are deeply concerned about residents’ safety.

"This really just exposes how dangerous it is to be living outside when we have a climate emergency going on and people have no way to dry off or get warm," said Talya Husbands-Hankin, founder of the advocacy organization Love and Justice in the Streets. "It’s really, really frightening."

She urged those who want to help to pass out tarps and share information with unhoused neighbors about where they can go for shelter. Other advocates have suggested warm blankets and clothes, socks, rain boots, rain jackets, tents, flashlights, batteries and other warm-weather gear.

Another way to help, said Husbands-Hankin, is to directly ask people what they need.

"And then figure out how to go and get it for them," she said.

Keep reading for where residents can access warming shelters in the Bay Area.

Shelter beds are available at the following sites through Sunday, Jan. 15. These beds are available for walk-up referrals accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis:

Next Door Shelter

1001 Polk Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

Intake from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

MSC South

525 5th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

Intake from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sanctuary

201 8th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

Intake from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

St. Mary’s Cathedral

111 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

Intake starts at 6 p.m.

SF County Fair Building

1199 9th Ave., San Francisco, CA 94122

Intake 24 hours through Friday, Jan. 6

San Francisco also has rotating shelters available through the Interfaith Winter Shelter Program, which runs through March 26. Please note the shelters below have different opening and closing dates.

Saint Mary’s Cathedral

1111 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

Available through Sunday, Jan. 22

Doors open at 6 p.m; dinner at 7 p.m.; shelter closes at 7 a.m.

St. Mark’s Lutheran

1111 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

Available starting Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 12

Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m.; shelter closes at 7 a.m.

First Unitarian Church

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

Available starting Monday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, March 2

Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m.; shelter closes at 7 a.m.

Canon Kip Senior Center

705 Natoma Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

Available starting Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 26

Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m.; shelter closes at 7 a.m.

Public libraries around San Francisco are also available as warming centers. Find a branch of the San Francisco Public Library near you.