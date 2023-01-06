Where to Find Shelter From Rain and Floods in the Bay Area

Shelters in Alameda County
Castro Valley Library Evacuation Center
Open through noon on Friday, Jan. 6.
3600 Norbridge Ave., Castro Valley, CA 94546
- Service animals and pets accepted. All animals except service animals will be kenneled with food and water. Call 211 for additional info.
Washington High School Emergency Storm Shelter (in the small gymnasium)
38442 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94536
- Service animals and pets accepted. All animals except service animals will be kenneled with food and water. For more info call (510) 574-2050.
St. Vincent de Paul
675 23rd Street, West Oakland, CA 94612
- Shelter beds can be secured through referral, reservation and walk-up on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Contact St. Vincent de Paul directly by phone: (510) 638-7600.
Ira Jinkins Community Center
9175 Edes Ave., Oakland, CA 94603
Matt Jimenez Community Center
28200 Ruus Rd., Hayward, CA 94544
South Hayward Parish
27287 Patrick Avenue
Hayward, CA 94544
- Open until 4 p.m., Monday–Friday
In Hayward, community members living unsheltered or displaced due to flooding and other storm effects — or aware of someone in need of assistance — may contact the City of Hayward Emergency Operations Center by phone at (510) 583-2182.
Local service providers also are requesting donations of pocket warmers, ponchos, umbrellas, plastic and rubber shoe covers, and raincoats. Please direct donations to Bay Area Community Services (590 B Street, Hayward, CA, 94541), open until 4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday.
Shelters in Santa Clara County
Seven Trees Community Center
3590 Cas Drive, San José, CA 95111
Central Park Library
2635 Homestead Road, Santa Clara, CA 95051
- Open 12 p.m.–7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5; 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6; 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7
Community Recreation Center
969 Kiely Blvd., Santa Clara, CA 95051
- Open 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 5; 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. on
Friday, Jan. 6; 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Cupertino Library
10800 Torre Ave., Cupertino, CA 95014
- Open 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 and Friday, Jan. 6; 10 a.m.–6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8
Gilroy Library
350 W. 6th St., Gilroy, CA 95020
- Open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 7; 1 p.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8
Los Altos Library
13 S. San Antonio Road, Los Altos, CA 94022
- Open 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5; 10 a.m–7 p.m. on Friday Jan. 6, Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8
Milpitas Library
160 N. Main St., Milpitas, CA 95035
- Open 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5; 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8
Morgan Hill Library
660 W. Main Ave., Morgan Hill, CA 95037
- Open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 7; 1 p.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8
Northside Branch Library
695 Moreland Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054
- Open 12 p.m.–7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5; 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6; 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7
Santa Clara Senior Center
1303 Fremont Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050
- Open 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 only
Saratoga Library
13650 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga, CA 95070
- Open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, Friday, Jan. 6, Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8
Sunnyvale Public Library
665 W. Olive Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94086
- Open 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5
Woodland Library
1975 Grant Rd., Los Altos, CA 94024
- Open 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, Friday, Jan. 6, Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8
Shelters in Sonoma County
Sonoma County Fairgrounds
1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa, CA 95404
West County Community Services, Guerneville Veteran's Building
16255 First St., Guerneville, CA 95446
- Contact this shelter by phone at (707) 823-1640.
Catholic Charities Caritas Center
301 6th St. Suite 108, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 (entrance on Morgan and 6th streets)
- The Warming Center is a drop-in place to warm up and charge devices; it is not a shelter, and no cots for sleeping will be provided.
- However, individuals who seek indoor emergency shelter will be provided with a referral.
Social Advocates for Youth
Dream Center at Santa Rosa Junior College, 2447 Summerfield Rd., Santa Rosa, CA 95405
- A nightly shelter reserved for youth ages 18–24 to escape the cold temperatures, open through March 31.
- Call the crisis line before 5 p.m. (888-729-0012) to reserve a spot or drop in at Coffee House Teen Shelter at 1243 Ripley St., Santa Rosa, CA 95401 before 5 p.m. to reserve a spot.
- After reserving a spot, youth must arrive at Coffee House Teen Shelter from 6 p.m.–7 p.m. for transportation to Dream Center.
Homeless Action Sonoma (HAS) Navigation Center and Warming Station
867 West Napa Street, CA 95476 (site of the former Community Café)
- Open 2 p.m.–10 a.m. 7 days a week
Shelters in Contra Costa County
Diablo Valley College
321 Golf Club Road, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Shelters in San Mateo County
Pescadero High School
360 Butano Cutoff, Pescadero, CA 94060
Shelters in Santa Cruz County
Cesar Chavez Middle School
440 Arthur Rd., Watsonville, CA 95076
Live Oak Elementary
1916 Capitola Road, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Ramsay Park Family Center
1301 Main Street, Watsonville, CA 95076
Jade Street Community Center
4400 Jade St., Capitola, CA 95010