Where to Find Shelter From Rain and Floods in the Bay Area

Vanessa Rancaño
An RV sits in water on Wood Street in Oakland on Jan. 5, 2023, after recent storms contributed to flooding in the area. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

On Wednesday, the Bay Area was hit by a "bomb cyclone" that flooded roads and homes, brought down trees and resulted in power outages that affected tens of thousands of people.

As the region braces for another round of wet weather this weekend, people living in tents, RVs and cars are struggling to stay dry.

Jump straight to shelters available during Bay Area storms in:

'A nightmare'

Cities across the region have opened warming shelters to get unhoused people inside. But many aren't willing to leave their belongings exposed to the weather.

"It's a nightmare, when it rains here," said Lydia Blumberg, a resident of West Oakland’s Wood Street Commons encampment. "My site is entirely flooded."

Advocates say they are deeply concerned about residents’ safety.

"This really just exposes how dangerous it is to be living outside when we have a climate emergency going on and people have no way to dry off or get warm," said Talya Husbands-Hankin, founder of the advocacy organization Love and Justice in the Streets. "It’s really, really frightening."

She urged those who want to help to pass out tarps and share information with unhoused neighbors about where they can go for shelter. Other advocates have suggested warm blankets and clothes, socks, rain boots, rain jackets, tents, flashlights, batteries and other warm-weather gear.

Another way to help, said Husbands-Hankin, is to directly ask people what they need.

"And then figure out how to go and get it for them," she said.

Keep reading for where residents can access warming shelters in the Bay Area.

Shelters in San Francisco County

Shelter beds are available at the following sites through Sunday, Jan. 15. These beds are available for walk-up referrals accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis:

Next Door Shelter
1001 Polk Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

  • Intake from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

MSC South
525 5th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

  • Intake from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sanctuary
201 8th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

  • Intake from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

St. Mary’s Cathedral
111 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

  • Intake starts at 6 p.m.

SF County Fair Building
1199 9th Ave., San Francisco, CA 94122

  • Intake 24 hours through Friday, Jan. 6

San Francisco also has rotating shelters available through the Interfaith Winter Shelter Program, which runs through March 26. Please note the shelters below have different opening and closing dates.

Saint Mary’s Cathedral
1111 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Available through Sunday, Jan. 22

  • Doors open at 6 p.m; dinner at 7 p.m.; shelter closes at 7 a.m.

St. Mark’s Lutheran
1111 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Available starting Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 12

  • Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m.; shelter closes at 7 a.m.

First Unitarian Church
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Available starting Monday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, March 2

  • Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m.; shelter closes at 7 a.m.

Canon Kip Senior Center
705 Natoma Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Available starting Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 26

  • Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m.; shelter closes at 7 a.m.

Public libraries around San Francisco are also available as warming centers. Find a branch of the San Francisco Public Library near you.

Shelters in Alameda County

Castro Valley Library Evacuation Center
Open through noon on Friday, Jan. 6.
3600 Norbridge Ave., Castro Valley, CA 94546

  • Service animals and pets accepted. All animals except service animals will be kenneled with food and water. Call 211 for additional info.

Washington High School Emergency Storm Shelter (in the small gymnasium)
38442 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94536

  • Service animals and pets accepted. All animals except service animals will be kenneled with food and water. For more info call (510) 574-2050.

St. Vincent de Paul
675 23rd Street, West Oakland, CA 94612

  • Shelter beds can be secured through referral, reservation and walk-up on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Contact St. Vincent de Paul directly by phone: (510) 638-7600.

Ira Jinkins Community Center
9175 Edes Ave., Oakland, CA 94603

Matt Jimenez Community Center
28200 Ruus Rd., Hayward, CA 94544

South Hayward Parish
27287 Patrick Avenue
Hayward, CA 94544

  • Open until 4 p.m., Monday–Friday

In Hayward, community members living unsheltered or displaced due to flooding and other storm effects — or aware of someone in need of assistance — may contact the City of Hayward Emergency Operations Center by phone at (510) 583-2182.

Local service providers also are requesting donations of pocket warmers, ponchos, umbrellas, plastic and rubber shoe covers, and raincoats. Please direct donations to Bay Area Community Services (590 B Street, Hayward, CA, 94541), open until 4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday.

Shelters in Santa Clara County

Seven Trees Community Center
3590 Cas Drive, San José, CA 95111

Central Park Library
2635 Homestead Road, Santa Clara, CA 95051

  • Open 12 p.m.–7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5; 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6; 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7

Community Recreation Center
969 Kiely Blvd., Santa Clara, CA 95051

  • Open 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 5; 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. on
    Friday, Jan. 6; 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Cupertino Library
10800 Torre Ave., Cupertino, CA 95014

  • Open 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 and Friday, Jan. 6; 10 a.m.–6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8

Gilroy Library
350 W. 6th St., Gilroy, CA 95020

  • Open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 7; 1 p.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8

Los Altos Library
13 S. San Antonio Road, Los Altos, CA 94022

  • Open 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5; 10 a.m–7 p.m. on Friday Jan. 6, Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8

Milpitas Library
160 N. Main St., Milpitas, CA 95035

  • Open 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5; 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on Friday,  Jan. 6, Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8

Morgan Hill Library
660 W. Main Ave., Morgan Hill, CA 95037

  • Open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 7; 1 p.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8

Northside Branch Library
695 Moreland Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054

  • Open 12 p.m.–7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5; 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6; 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7

Santa Clara Senior Center
1303 Fremont Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050

  • Open 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 only

Saratoga Library
13650 Saratoga Ave., Saratoga, CA 95070

  • Open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, Friday, Jan. 6, Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8

Sunnyvale Public Library
665 W. Olive Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94086

  • Open 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5

Woodland Library
1975 Grant Rd., Los Altos, CA 94024

  • Open 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, Friday, Jan. 6, Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8

Shelters in Sonoma County

Sonoma County Fairgrounds
1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa, CA 95404

West County Community Services, Guerneville Veteran's Building
16255 First St., Guerneville, CA 95446

  • Contact this shelter by phone at (707) 823-1640.

Catholic Charities Caritas Center
301 6th St. Suite 108, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 (entrance on Morgan and 6th streets)

  • The Warming Center is a drop-in place to warm up and charge devices; it is not a shelter, and no cots for sleeping will be provided.
  • However, individuals who seek indoor emergency shelter will be provided with a referral.

Social Advocates for Youth
Dream Center at Santa Rosa Junior College, 2447 Summerfield Rd., Santa Rosa, CA 95405

  • A nightly shelter reserved for youth ages 18–24 to escape the cold temperatures, open through March 31.
  • Call the crisis line before 5 p.m. (888-729-0012) to reserve a spot or drop in at Coffee House Teen Shelter at 1243 Ripley St., Santa Rosa, CA 95401 before 5 p.m. to reserve a spot.
  • After reserving a spot, youth must arrive at Coffee House Teen Shelter from 6 p.m.–7 p.m. for transportation to Dream Center.

Homeless Action Sonoma (HAS) Navigation Center and Warming Station
867 West Napa Street, CA 95476 (site of the former Community Café)

  • Open 2 p.m.–10 a.m. 7 days a week

Shelters in Contra Costa County

Diablo Valley College
321 Golf Club Road, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Shelters in San Mateo County

Pescadero High School
360 Butano Cutoff, Pescadero, CA 94060

Shelters in Santa Cruz County

Cesar Chavez Middle School
440 Arthur Rd., Watsonville, CA 95076

Live Oak Elementary
1916 Capitola Road, Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Ramsay Park Family Center
1301 Main Street, Watsonville, CA 95076

Jade Street Community Center
4400 Jade St., Capitola, CA 95010

