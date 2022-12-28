As Drought Continues, Many In Central Valley Drill Deeper For Water

Many In San Joaquin Valley Dig Deeper For Water

Most Californians are feeling the effects of the drought. But in big areas of the state, where people rely on groundwater, the pain of this drought is especially severe. Wells are going dry and there’s intense competition to find more water that’s underground.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Artificial Watering Holes Being Built To Help Bighorn Sheep Population

California’s bighorn sheep population will soon be getting some help in dealing with the state’s drought. A project is underway to build nearly a hundred artificial watering holes for bighorn sheep in San Bernardino, Riverside and Inyo counties.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report