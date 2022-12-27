'We're Finally Paving Our Streets': Exit Interview With San José Mayor Sam Liccardo

I know it ends up always being bad news when it doesn't work, but cities need to be more innovative. And I hope that's an ethos that we've been able to impart in my eight years here, that we have to take these kinds of risks because we don't have the resources we all would love to have to tackle these problems, so we're just going to have to do things differently.

It seems like every time one of those interim emergency housing proposals goes before the council, no matter where it is, you hear the same thing from residents: 'We're all for helping the homeless, just not here. It's just too close to my house, my kid's school, too close to a hospital.' For future city leaders, how do they deal with that?

Yeah, it's going to take courage. And there are those community meetings where you're going to be there with 300 very unhappy people, all asserting that they are going to vote you out if affordable housing for the unhoused is anywhere in their neighborhood. And the reality is we need to build it in every neighborhood. This is just our reality. And if we don't build the housing in every neighborhood, it doesn't mean the unhoused residents go away. I live in a neighborhood where I see unhoused residents every day, and I know that they'd be a lot more safe if they were housed, and I would be more safe if they were housed. So let's all agree to make everybody safe and get folks housed.

Perhaps the most dramatic turnaround during your tenure has been with the city’s finances. You took office when San José was reeling from a pension crisis — now we could be looking at budget surpluses. Where can residents see that turnaround?

We're finally starting to be able to provide some of the basic services residents deserve. We're finally paving our streets. We've got every street in the city now on a seven-year cycle, and we're seeing dramatic improvements in street conditions. We're opening libraries on Sundays in our poorest neighborhoods. Not all of our libraries are open, but we prioritize the 16 libraries serving our our least affluent neighborhoods. All of that is a reflection of the budget.

The real success story is really from what happened in 2015 and 2016 when we were able to negotiate with 11 of our unions on a pension reform plan that would ultimately save taxpayers about $3 billion over the next three decades. And, you know, everybody came together. We went to the ballot. We had to get voter approval for it because it was a change to the charter and the voters approved it. Because we were able to do that, all these other possibilities emerged.

One of your last major initiatives as mayor was a push to move investigations of police officer misconduct from inside the San José Police Department to the Independent Police Auditor. The ultimate fate of that idea will be left to the next mayor and council. But we're coming off a mayoral campaign in which frankly there was a lot more discussion about police staffing than about police accountability. Does that leave you worried about the political desire to get reforms like this done?

I don't think anyone really views police misconduct as internal affairs anymore. It's very public [and it] has severe ramifications on a community. A single act can create ripples of mistrust that can last for years. And so we have to have an independent authority that does this investigation.