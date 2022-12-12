UC Postdocs, Researchers Back at Work After Ratifying Contract, With 36,000 Other Academic Workers Still on Strike

Postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers were back at work Monday at all 10 of the University of California system’s campuses after ratifying a labor agreement, but thousands of other graduate students remain on strike.
The five-year agreement ratified Friday provides pay hikes of up to 20%, increased family leave, child care subsidies and lengthened appointments to ensure job security, according to a statement from United Auto Workers Local 5810. The agreement was ratified by a wide margin, with a final count of 89.4% of postdocs and 79.5% of academic researchers voting yes in favor of ratification, according to a statement from United Auto Workers locals 5810 and 2865.