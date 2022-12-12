KQED is a proud member of
UC Postdocs, Researchers Back at Work After Ratifying Contract, With 36,000 Other Academic Workers Still on Strike

The Associated Press
people march and hold signs reading 'UAW on strike unfair labor practice'
Staff members demonstrate at the UCSF Mission Bay campus on Nov. 15, 2022, during a strike among some 48,000 academic workers across all 10 University of California campuses. Following an agreement ratified on Friday, two of the four bargaining units on strike — postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers — were back at work on all 10 campuses on Monday.  (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers were back at work Monday at all 10 of the University of California system’s campuses after ratifying a labor agreement, but thousands of other graduate students remain on strike.

The five-year agreement ratified Friday provides pay hikes of up to 20%, increased family leave, child care subsidies and lengthened appointments to ensure job security, according to a statement from United Auto Workers Local 5810. The agreement was ratified by a wide margin, with a final count of 89.4% of postdocs and 79.5% of academic researchers voting yes in favor of ratification, according to a statement from United Auto Workers locals 5810 and 2865.

The postdoctoral employees and academic researchers make up about 12,000 of the 48,000 union members who on Nov. 14 walked off the job and onto picket lines. Approximately 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants, tutors and researchers are bargaining separately and remain on strike, calling for increased pay and benefits.

On Friday, the university and the union announced that they would enter mediation after failing to reach an agreement with two of the four bargaining units involved in the strike. A timeline for the mediation has not yet been set, but the parties announced Monday that Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg will serve as mediator.

“Darrell Steinberg has developed a reputation as a fair-minded public servant and skilled negotiator who brings people together. I believe Mayor Steinberg is uniquely positioned to help facilitate a fair and reasonable contract that allows us to support our students as they work towards their degrees,” said Michael V. Drake, president of the University of California, in a statement. “Our faculty, students, and staff have shouldered the burden of a strike for far too long. We all know the tremendous impact our graduate student employees make, and it is my hope that with the mayor’s help we can quickly secure a fair deal that honors those contributions.”

Union leaders have said the strike could be the largest work stoppage the prestigious public university system has ever faced. It is being closely watched and could have a ripple effect at schools across the country.

Academic workers say they were left with no other choice but to strike to demand wages necessary to keep up with high rent in cities such as Berkeley, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Jade Moore, a postdoctoral student in radiation oncology at the University of California, San Francisco, who was part of the bargaining team, said the new contract would set a new standard for postdoctoral workers around the country.

"Tens of thousands of UC Academic Workers have put it all on the line to create a stronger, more equitable UC, and we could not be prouder of all we’ve achieved together so far,” Moore said in a statement.