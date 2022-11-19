Why UC Berkeley Academic Workers Are Striking

Neal Sweeney, a postdoctoral scholar in molecular biology at UC Santa Cruz, is the president of UAW 5810, the union that represents postdocs and academic researchers. But up until taking his union position, said Sweeney, he and his family were struggling to get by while he was working between 50 and 60 hours each week.

"The salary was so low that every month I really had to think about if I would make it through that month," Sweeney told KQED Forum. "Just getting coffee — I had to think about every single expense. I had two small children. My partner was a full-time student. We lived in campus family housing, and we went to the campus food bank every month due to make sure we had food."

Meanwhile, he notes, "My research was bringing in millions of dollars in funding for the university."

Among teaching assistants and other academic student employees — who are represented by a different local, UAW 285 — it's not uncommon to hear stories of graduate students resorting to three or more jobs, or even experiencing homelessness, said Sweeney, pointing to a UCLA teaching assistant, Bernard Rumley, who lived out of his car for the 2018-19 academic year. A doctoral student at UC Riverside, Jacob Kemner, supplements his $28,000 annual salary with twice-weekly blood plasma donations for an extra $200.

Demonstrators are also protesting what they've called unfair bargaining tactics by the university over the course of negotiations, which began in the spring of 2021. UAW has filed at least 25 unfair labor practice claims against the university with California's Public Employment Relations Board, and the board has issued complaints in six cases, according to the Los Angeles Times. The University has denied these allegations.

How has the university responded?

In negotiations, the university has offered academic workers a $2500 reimbursement for child care, expanded parental leave, a pre-tax commuter benefit and multi-year pay increases that vary per bargaining unit.

In a letter to the system's 10 chancellors (PDF), released Wednesday, UC Provost Michael T. Brown said "I respect their choice" to strike, and acknowledged the "significant challenge" that California's soaring housing costs create for students and employees. But he said that the union demand to tie compensation to housing costs "could have overwhelming financial impacts on the University."

Letitia Silas, executive director of systemwide labor relations for UC's Office of the President, echoed that to KQED Forum.

"We are in negotiations and we will proceed as we have for the last year in good faith. [But] we talk about housing and tying wages to rental rates, that is very dangerous," she said. "That could have an overwhelming financial impact on the university ... as you know, the U.S. does not control rental rates for non U.S. housing and the U.S. can't predict nor responsibly budget for such subsidies."

"Tying wages to rental rates could have the unintended consequence of subsidizing private landlords and companies and further exacerbating rental costs for other Californians," she said. "So we're mindful of all these factors as we have continued to propose fair wage increases for these employees."

Silas also emphasized that many teaching assistants are working part-time, at 20 hours per week.

In his letter, Brown pushed back against the demand to waive out-of-state tuition for international scholars. "If we were to provide remission of out-of state supplemental tuition, non-California student employees would in effect receive a larger compensation package than California resident student employees for doing the same work," he said.

Brown noted that the university's offer of multiyear pay raises includes up to 10% increases within the first year of employment.

But those raises fall far short of the increases the union is pushing for. Organizers argue their demands are essential for academic workers to earn a living wage, and would total no more than 3% of UC's entire $44 billion budget.

"It's the money that we need to be able to address the cost of living and housing in California," said Sweeney.

How have undergraduate students been affected?

UC officials have told students they should plan to continue attending their classes, but warned that some could be canceled depending on how many people participated in the strike.

“Department chairs and faculty will work together to ensure the least amount of disruption to the delivery of instruction and grading, as well as research,” UC Berkeley wrote in an email to its students.

On some campuses, students joined in solidarity. Lex Von Klark, a 22-year-old political science student at UCLA, was among several hundred people on campus holding signs and participating in the picket line on Monday, the first day of the strike.

"I am out here primarily because these people are my teachers, and their working conditions are my learning conditions," he said. "Basically, if my teachers are getting paid less than a living wage and have to work multiple jobs, it makes it hard for me to get a high-end education."