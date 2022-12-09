ICE Plans To Stop Detaining Immigrants At Yuba County Jail

Yuba County Jail Will No Longer Hold Immigrants Fighting Deportation

A Bay Area member of Congress says federal immigration authorities plan to end their contract with a Northern California county jail, the last public facility in the state to hold immigrants fighting deportation. It comes after years of outcry over substandard conditions.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

Central Valley Election Could Change Farming Practices

A tiny local election in the Central Valley could have big ripple effects for farming, and water. The Westlands Water District produces crops like tomatoes, garlic, and almonds – and it’s historically fought with environmentalists, who accuse the wealthy farmers there of hogging water. Westlands has just elected a slate of board members promising a new strategy - a recognition that large-scale farming will have to shrink.

Reporter: Dan Charles in collaboration with the Food and Environment Reporting Network