The Acharis: 'Jesus Thrill'

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

In this episode of The Sunday Music Drop, Oakland’s The Acharis shares their song "Jesus Thrill." Songwriter and band member Mila Puccini describes the band's music as emotionally charged.

"It's at times chaotic and there's a lot of dense melodies kind of contradicting each other," said Puccini. "There's a lot of layers, and I think it's beautiful."

Puccini says that "Jesus Thrills" is a song about resilience in women specifically.

"On stage when we play this song, it's sort of like the end of a journey and it's a resolution," said Puccini. "And I feel live, it's kind of a relief and I draw a lot of comfort from that and a lot of strength."

The music video for "Jesus Thrills" is made of footage from the Prelinger Archives, archival footage put together by San Francisco artist/archivist Rick Prelinger.

The band also includes Shaun Wagner.

The Acharis will be performing at the Stork Club in Oakland on Dec. 16, 2022, at 8:30 p.m.