'UC Has Left Us No Choice': 48,000 Academic Workers Walk Off Job in Demand for Better Pay, Benefits

KQED News Staff and Wires
A large crowd of people stand outside on a college campus holding signs that say 'UAW on Strike Unfair Labor Practice.'
Hundreds of staff members at UC Berkeley demonstrate on Monday morning, the first day of a massive strike among some 48,000 academic workers across all 10 University of California campuses. (Jean Zamora/UC Berkeley)

This story will be updated. 

Nearly 48,000 University of California academic workers across 10 campuses walked off the job Monday, demanding better pay and benefits.

The strike by researchers, postdoctoral scholars, tutors, teaching assistants and graders – including scores of workers at UC Berkeley and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory – is one of the largest walkouts in academic labor history, and threatens to disrupt instruction across the university system, just weeks ahead of final exams.

At campuses across the state, picket lines went up at 8 a.m., with workers — represented by various local chapters of the United Auto Workers — insisting they need significant pay raises to afford to live in cities like Los Angeles, San Diego and Berkeley, where housing and other living costs have soared.

"Extremely low compensation — many workers make less than $24,000 a year — is leaving workers severely rent-burdened and struggling to remain in academia," Rafael Jaime, president of United Auto Workers 2865, which represents some 19,000 academic workers involved in the strike, said earlier this month. "UC's failure to support a diverse workforce undermines the quality of research and education across the system."

In addition to pay raises, the unionized workers are demanding child care subsidies, enhanced health care for dependents, public transit passes, lower tuition costs for international scholars and better accessibility for workers with disabilities.

On Monday, Jaime joined strikers at UC San Diego.

"We are negotiating with the university around the clock and listening to all their offers," he told the The Los Angeles Times. "We’re going to be out here as long as it takes."

In a statement, UC officials said they had entered the talks with a "genuine willingness to compromise," adding that "many tentative agreements" on issues such as health and safety had been reached.

"UC’s primary goal in these negotiations is multiyear agreements that recognize these employees’ important and highly valued contributions to UC’s teaching and research mission with fair pay, quality health and family-friendly benefits, and a supportive and respectful work environment," the statement said.

But Neal Sweeney, president of UAW 5810, which represents more than 11,000 postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers, said negotiations had dragged on for more than a year, and accused UC officials of failing to bargain in good faith.

"UC has left us no choice but to escalate our campaigns," he said, earlier this month. "Rather than coming to fair agreements, the university has engaged in a wide variety of unlawful tactics. The UAW locals at UC have been forced to file more than 20 unfair labor practices to address their refusal to provide the information we need to bargain unilateral changes to our working conditions and more."

Last week, a group of 33 state lawmakers sent a letter in support of the academic workers, urging UC President Michael Drake "to avert strikes by ceasing to commit unfair labor practices."

"The UC is one of the top public university systems and research institutions in the world, in no small part because of its ability to attract the most talented scholars from a wide array of backgrounds," the letter reads. "But the UC system cannot live up to its mission and reputation if its own employees do not feel respected."

Jess Banks, a grader in UC Berkeley's Department of Mathematics, was among the throng of academic workers who walked off the job Monday morning.

"Everyone out here on the picket line is incredibly committed to our teaching and our scholarship," she said. "I think settling a fair agreement that makes real progress on these issues is going to improve the quality of teaching, improve the quality of education, improve the body of research at the university. And it's going to mean that people can have the financial security to excel at the things they came here to do."

This story includes reporting from The Associated Press, Bay City News and KQED's Sara Hossaini.

