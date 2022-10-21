Kaiser Mental Health Workers Approve New Contract, Ending 10-Week Strike

Some 2,000 Kaiser Permanente mental health care employees in Northern California are returning to work after voting almost unanimously to ratify a new contract on Thursday, ending a grueling 10-week standoff over staffing shortages, wages and patient care.

The four-year contract gives therapists nearly two hours of additional time per week to respond to patient emails, contact social service agencies and perform other administrative tasks. The deal also includes a commitment from Kaiser to hire more therapists, improve access to treatment for patients and increase initial consultation times for children.

"It took much longer than it should have to reach this agreement, but, in the end, we succeeded in securing important improvements in patient care that Kaiser negotiators told us across the bargaining table that they’d never agree to," Jennifer Browning, a Kaiser social worker who served on the bargaining committee, said in a statement.

The hard-fought deal between the Oakland-based health care giant and the National Union of Healthcare Workers — the union representing Kaiser therapists, social workers, chemical dependency counselors and other mental health staffers in the Bay Area and Central Valley — was reached earlier this week after Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg stepped in to mediate. Thursday's official approval of the agreement ends the longest strike among mental health care workers in U.S. history, according to the union.

Workers first walked out on Aug. 15, amid accounts of widespread burnout, retention issues and unsafe therapist-to-client ratios — sometimes resulting in patients having to wait as long as three months to see a therapist, workers said.