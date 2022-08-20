'We're Drowning': Why Kaiser Mental Health Workers Are Striking

But those on strike said the severity of the shortage is specific to Kaiser, and that burnout and poor working conditions are contributing to low retention of existing employees, and making it difficult for the company to recruit new ones.

"There isn't a shortage of clinicians. There's only a shortage of clinicians that want to work for Kaiser," said Marcucci-Morris. "We get into this field to help people, and it's hard to recruit therapists when Kaiser's reputation is known to make people wait so long for therapy sessions. It's really, really not ethical. And I personally have a handful of colleagues and friends who are therapists with time in their schedules who I've tried to recruit for Kaiser. But the reputation is just so poor."

It's more appealing, said those striking, for qualified therapists to work for a private practice. "Workers just don't want to work for Kaiser anymore, and that's the real crisis we're facing," said Marcucci-Morris.

The union said the rate at which mental health clinicians are leaving Kaiser nearly doubled in the past year, with 668 clinicians leaving between June 2021 and May 2022, compared to 335 clinicians the previous year. In a union survey of 200 of those departing clinicians, 85% said they were leaving because their workload was unsustainable or because they felt they did not have enough time to complete the work, and 76% said they were unable to “treat patients in line with standards of care and medical necessity.”

"We need to grow the mental health workforce, there's no doubt about that," California State Senator Scott Weiner told KQED Forum. "It is also the case that the shortage is not as severe right now as the health plans say... health plans can take steps to expand their workforce, including paying better, providing better reimbursements to private providers, and those are investments that they should be making that they have not made."

"I don't think it's the case that they can just throw up their hands and say, we have some challenges with the workforce, and so therefore, we're going to make people wait three months," he added. "We have real shortages of physical health care providers, but we don't tolerate around physical health what we have long tolerated around mental health, which is effectively denying people access to lifesaving care."

Has California passed any recent laws to address this shortage?

Senate Bill 221, passed in 2021 and went into effect July 1, 2022, said that "health plans, including Kaiser, must provide timely access to mental health and addiction treatment," California State Senator Scott Weiner told KQED Forum. "And that means a prompt first visit."

The law codifies existing regulations from the Department of Managed Health Care and the Department of Insurance that require a health care service plan or an insurer to ensure that, "for an enrollee requesting a non-urgent appointment with a non-physician mental health care provider ... appointments are offered within 10 business days of the request for an appointment." Follow-up visits have to happen within two weeks, added Weiner.

Senate Bill 858, which recently passed on the California State Assembly floor and will now move to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk, would update the way health insurance companies are fined for violations, something that hasn't been updated or even adjusted for inflation since the 1970s, said Weiner. Currently, the maximum fine possible stands at $2500 per violation; the bill, if passed, would increase that amount to $25,000.

"We think that will create a much larger incentive to actually follow the law and provide people with timely and appropriate access to health care," he said.

What exactly are the strikers asking for? What's the current status of negotiations?

In negotiations that led up to the strike, the National Union of Healthcare Workers accepted Kaiser's wage-increase offer. But the union held fast on its demand that nine hours per week — up from the current six hours — be allotted for administrative work. Kaiser rejected that demand, arguing it would not leave adequate time to see patients. The company's counteroffer, of an additional 1.2 hours for that work, was flatly rejected.

"We wouldn't be striking right now if money was the primary [issue]," said Marcucci-Morris, pointing to burnout, retention issues and poor morale — as well as what the union describes as the lack of a clear plan for how the company is going to meet the requirements laid out by SB 221.

"It's not going to fix the problems to buy the therapist out and pay us more. What good is more pay when you're drowning and can't come up for air?"

How is the strike impacting patients in need of care?

Kaiser is legally obligated to continue providing care for its members during a labor strike.