French Cassettes: 'Dixie Lane'

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

In this episode of The Sunday Music Drop, San Francisco’s French Cassettes share a bit about their song, ‘Dixie Lane.’ Some people call it sunshine pop, but they consider it indie pop with a bit of rock. They have been influenced by Pixies, The Strokes, and Electric Light Orchestra.

“This is the cheesiest analogy, but just imagine like showing someone else your journal, and, and they'll read a page of it and they’ll be like, ‘that's exactly how I feel. Let's expand on that,’” said Scott Huerta from French Cassettes.

Band members include Rob Mills and Mackenzie Bunch.

The French Cassettes will be performing at the Independent in San Francisco on November 19, 2022 at 9 p.m.