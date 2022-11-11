How California Voted on the 7 Statewide Ballot Measures

Votes are still being counted, but the races for all 7 statewide propositions have been called.

Californians approved Prop. 1 (abortion rights), Prop. 28 (arts education funding), and Prop. 31 (ban flavored tobacco), and shot down Props. 26 and 27 (sports betting), Prop. 29 (dialysis regulations), and Prop. 30 (green infrastructure). Today, we’ll break down these results.

Guest: Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter/producer





