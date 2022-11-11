KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

How California Voted on the 7 Statewide Ballot Measures

Ericka Cruz GuevarraGuy MarzoratiAlan MontecilloMaria Esquinca
closeup of sign on voting booth reading 'vote' with an American flag graphic
Voting booths during early voting at City Hall in San Francisco on Oct. 11, 2022. (Marlena Sloss/KQED)

Votes are still being counted, but the races for all 7 statewide propositions have been called.

Californians approved Prop. 1 (abortion rights), Prop. 28 (arts education funding), and Prop. 31 (ban flavored tobacco), and shot down Props. 26 and 27 (sports betting), Prop. 29 (dialysis regulations), and Prop. 30 (green infrastructure). Today, we’ll break down these results.

Guest: Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter/producer


Links:

