A Settlement in the Vallejo Police Killing of Angel Ramos

The city of Vallejo is notorious for being forced to pay out millions in legal settlements to victims of police violence. In the latest example, The Vallejo Sun reports that the city reached a $2.8 million dollar settlement with the family of Angel Ramos, the 21-year-old shot and killed by Vallejo Police during a family gathering in January 2017.

It’s the latest update in the long, grueling process for families left with the aftermath of a police killing. Today, we’re re-running an episode from our series on Vallejo Police, which first published in August of 2019, detailing how Ramos’ family challenged the police’s narrative of what happened the night Angel was killed.





Links: