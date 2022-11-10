Trump Loyalists Could Complicate Kevin McCarthy's Bid to Become House Speaker

After the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club earlier this year, McCarthy warned Attorney General Merrick Garland to prepare for oversight hearings if Republicans control the House. That’s one promise Madrid is sure McCarthy will keep.

“I think you're going to see Hunter Biden [the president’s son] brought up before investigative committees. I think you'll probably see an effort to impeach the president, Joe Biden. I think you'll probably see an effort to impeach Merrick Garland,” Madrid said. It’s the same playbook McCarthy embraced with hearings into the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi, Libya, when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.

McCarthy acknowledged that the hearings were intended to drag down Clinton’s approval rating and raise questions about her leadership before the 2016 presidential election.

The transition from Nancy Pelosi to Kevin McCarthy as speaker is enough to give some whiplash.

"I can't imagine a much more different approach to leadership, not just ideologically but programmatically, between Pelosi and McCarthy in the same role," said Schnur.

"It's hard to think of anything that Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy have in common. They're bipeds. They have opposable thumbs. They both serve in the U.S. House of Representatives and come from the state of California. That pretty much covers it," he joked.

Marc Sandalow with the University of California’s Washington Center says it might be tough for McCarthy to keep his members together — especially do-or-die Trump loyalists, and a growing number of members who embrace QAnon conspiracy theories.

“There's a group of maybe three dozen Freedom Caucus members who are willing to go sort of off the deep end on conservative issues. They want to shut down government, not raise the debt ceiling. McCarthy has never been one of those, and that's been a problem for him,” said Sandalow.

Sandalow said the challenge for McCarthy, especially with a small majority, is that he lacks trust with the far right wing of his caucus.

“Nancy Pelosi has the credibility to go to the left and say, 'I, my heart's with you. Trust me on this.' Kevin McCarthy does not have that credibility with the right,” Sandalow said.

That lack of trust stems from things like McCarthy’s comments on the House floor after the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

“The violence, the destruction and chaos we saw earlier today were unacceptable and un-American,” McCarthy said after the House returned to session. ”It was the saddest day I ever had serving as a member of this institution.”

Praising members “who helped hold the line,” McCarthy said, “both Democrats and Republicans showed courage, calm and resolve” during the attack on the Capitol.