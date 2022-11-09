Loren Taylor Leading as Oakland Mayor's Race Heads to Run-Off

Early results show Loren Taylor leading the Oakland mayor’s race.

At the end of Tuesday night, Taylor, the District 6 representative on the Oakland City Council, had the most first-place votes. Taylor led Sheng Thao, the District 4 representative, by 2,000 votes. The race now heads to the instant run-off of ranked choice voting.

Taylor’s election night party at For the Culture on Clay Street felt like a celebration. A DJ played R&B, funk and pop hits, including “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” by McFadden & Whitehead and “Number One” by Tuxedo.

“I am hopeful for the future of our city and optimistic that the results that we’re seeing early on will continue as the book ballots come in, and the votes are counted, so that I can step up and really help lead in my hometown as the next mayor,” Taylor said.

Ignacio De La Fuente, who served five terms on the City Council, was in third place. Like Thao, De La Fuente had unprecedented support from independent expenditures. Thao received a whopping $730,000, led by a coalition — Working Families for a Better Oakland — of labor unions.

Californians for Safer Streets, an independent expenditure with ties to Phil Tagami, the developer of a proposed coal terminal in West Oakland, supported De La Fuente. The committee, led by the $550,000 from Jonathan Brooks — a Los Angeles-based investor with an interest in the coal terminal — pumped $706,000 into supporting De La Fuente’s campaign, according to Open Disclosure, a project that publishes campaign finance data drawing from campaign statements submitted to the City of Oakland.

“I can tell you that Oakland is going to get out of this hole,” De La Fuente said at Scott’s Seafood Grill and Bar in Jack London Square. “So mayor or not, I’m going to continue working. I’m going to continue working with all of you and make sure that the city is better.”

The next mayor replaces termed-out Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, and they will have their hands full. Many residents think the city isn’t adequately serving their needs. Critical issues, including housing affordability, violence and public education are top of mind for voters, but homelessness is arguably the most visible issue plaguing Oakland.

Taylor, who was endorsed by Schaaf and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, called reducing homelessness a top priority. During the campaign, he frequently touted his role in creating the city’s Encampment Management Policy in 2020. Black people account for 70% of Oakland’s unhoused population, despite making up less than 30% of the city’s population.

During his campaign, Taylor vowed in his first 100 days as mayor to fund the teams responsible for enacting the plan. But first he has to win.

“Here in Oakland, we believe in free and fair elections where every legal vote is counted and the will of the voters is respected,” he said in a statement. “This process is a sign that our dedicated election workers are being careful and methodical, and that’s something we should all applaud.”