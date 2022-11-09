KQED is a proud member of
Loren Taylor Leading as Oakland Mayor's Race Heads to Run-Off

Otis R. Taylor Jr.
A man in a dark blue suit jacket, light blue shirt and newsboy cap speaks with a young woman in a black top
Oakland mayoral candidate Loren Taylor talks to a supporter during a campaign event in Oakland on Nov. 7, 2022. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Early results show Loren Taylor leading the Oakland mayor’s race.

At the end of Tuesday night, Taylor, the District 6 representative on the Oakland City Council, had the most first-place votes. Taylor led Sheng Thao, the District 4 representative, by 2,000 votes. The race now heads to the instant run-off of ranked choice voting.

Taylor’s election night party at For the Culture on Clay Street felt like a celebration. A DJ played R&B, funk and pop hits, including “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” by McFadden & Whitehead and “Number One” by Tuxedo.

“I am hopeful for the future of our city and optimistic that the results that we’re seeing early on will continue as the book ballots come in, and the votes are counted, so that I can step up and really help lead in my hometown as the next mayor,” Taylor said.

Oakland Mayoral candidate Loren Taylor
Oakland mayoral candidate Loren Taylor, embracing his family, gives a speech to his supporters during his election night party at For the Culture in Oakland on Nov. 8, 2022 (Aryck Copley/KQED)

Ignacio De La Fuente, who served five terms on the City Council, was in third place. Like Thao, De La Fuente had unprecedented support from independent expenditures. Thao received a whopping $730,000, led by a coalition — Working Families for a Better Oakland — of labor unions.

Californians for Safer Streets, an independent expenditure with ties to Phil Tagami, the developer of a proposed coal terminal in West Oakland, supported De La Fuente. The committee, led by the $550,000 from Jonathan Brooks — a Los Angeles-based investor with an interest in the coal terminal — pumped $706,000 into supporting De La Fuente’s campaign, according to Open Disclosure, a project that publishes campaign finance data drawing from campaign statements submitted to the City of Oakland. 

“I can tell you that Oakland is going to get out of this hole,” De La Fuente said at Scott’s Seafood Grill and Bar in Jack London Square. “So mayor or not, I’m going to continue working. I’m going to continue working with all of you and make sure that the city is better.”

Oakland mayoral candidate Sheng Thao
Oakland mayoral candidate Sheng Thao poses for a portrait at the Rockridge BART station in Oakland on Nov. 7, 2022. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

The next mayor replaces termed-out Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, and they will have their hands full. Many residents think the city isn’t adequately serving their needs. Critical issues, including housing affordability, violence and public education are top of mind for voters, but homelessness is arguably the most visible issue plaguing Oakland.

Taylor, who was endorsed by Schaaf and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, called reducing homelessness a top priority. During the campaign, he frequently touted his role in creating the city’s Encampment Management Policy in 2020. Black people account for 70% of Oakland’s unhoused population, despite making up less than 30% of the city’s population.

Oakland mayoral candidate Ignacio De La Fuente
Oakland mayoral candidate Ignacio De La Fuente socializes with guests at his election night party at Scott’s Seafood Grill and Bar restaurant in Oakland on Nov. 8, 2022. (Aryk Copley/KQED)

During his campaign, Taylor vowed in his first 100 days as mayor to fund the teams responsible for enacting the plan. But first he has to win.

“Here in Oakland, we believe in free and fair elections where every legal vote is counted and the will of the voters is respected,” he said in a statement. “This process is a sign that our dedicated election workers are being careful and methodical, and that’s something we should all applaud.”

