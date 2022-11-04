Grass Valley Students Focus on School Board Election; Dancers Preserving Aztec Heritage; Childhood Prank Heals Grandmother's Grief

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

‘I Was Handed a Noose’: Grass Valley Students Fighting to Stop Racist Bullying Focus on School Board Election



In Nevada County, students are mobilizing around an election for school board next week. Some of them are even too young to vote, but they’re working to defeat conservative school board trustees who they say have failed to stop racist and homophobic bullying on school campuses. As KQED’s Julia McEvoy tells us, these students in Grass Valley are trying to help elect candidates they hope will take racist and anti-gay behavior more seriously.

This week, communities across California marked Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, with altars and processions honoring loved ones we’ve lost. In some of those ceremonies you may have seen an Aztec dance (Danza Azteca) troupe performing as an offering to the spirits, and as a celebration of their lives. Reporter Sebastian Miño-Bucheli has spent some time with Aztec dancers in San Francisco, and tells us how they show up for their community not just for Day of the Dead, but all year round.

In honor of Day of the Dead – and Halloween week – we bring you a story about spirits…and some mischievous kids. Storyteller JP Frary, six-time winner of the Moth StorySlam, shares this tale from his childhood in Mendocino County.