'We Dance United': Aztec Dance Troupes Preserve a Proud Heritage for Bay Area's Latinx Community

Syncretism, Sanchez explained, is the blending of two contradictory religious traditions. To keep dance traditions, Aztec performers trying to protect their Indigenous spiritual roots often concealed them under the guise of Catholicism, which helped divert unwanted hostility from Spanish colonizers.

These days some Indigenous people with roots in Latin America still practice some aspects of Catholicism as well as Indigenous traditions, and many Aztec troupes reflect a melding of those two religious traditions in their ceremonies throughout the year.

Xilonen ceremony

In addition to Day of the Dead festivities, Aztec dancers perform at ceremonies throughout the year. During the summer solstice, drummers and dancers are key to the Xilonen, or the ceremony of the young corn, which is a coming-of-age ceremony for Latinx teenagers.

“It really is kind of an Aztec quinceañera,” said Sanchez. “Our girls run from ages 13 to 17.”

At this summer’s Xilonen in the SOMA neighborhood of San Francisco, different dance troupes, each in their own matching Indigenous regalia, performed at a local park as part of an event hosted by Danza Azteca Xitlalli. Five teens in white knee-length dresses donned colorful feathers on their wrists and crowns made of corn husks, as Aztec dancers encircled them.

The Xilonen ceremony is one of many annual cultural milestones hosted by an Aztec dance troupe rather than by a family or a church.

Dancing nonstop for 30 hours

At least five Aztec dance troupes in San Francisco perform their own ceremonies throughout the year.

It can be a big commitment for the dancers, who sometimes get called at a moment’s notice to support a birth or death ceremony.

“One of the kids that grew up here on the street died,” said Louie Gutierrez, director of Danza Azteca Coyolxauhqui, who lives in the Mission. “So they wanted to do a ritual for them, burn some sage, some copal.”

For a typical ceremony, performers may dance for 30 hours with breaks for prayer and food. There’s one annual event in December — a Catholic tribute to the Virgin Mary — where Gutierrez and his dancemates dance nonstop for an entire day.

Dancers show up for these marathon late-night events and practices while juggling full-time jobs. Gutierrez runs the popular La Reyna bakery in the Mission. But showing up for his community as a dancer is an unpaid gig.

Generals and captains

Aztec dance groups are organized in strict hierarchies. Here’s how it works: Each dance group has a sergeant who reports to a regional captain, and the captains report to the highest-ranking position in Aztec dance: an Aztec dance general. That person is usually someone living in Mexico.

Sanchez's husband, Roberto Vargas, also a longtime Aztec dancer, explained how the strict militaristic order of command helps everyone dance in unison.