Central Valley Congressional Candidates Vie for Swing Latino Voters

“Over the years, who's been out in this community, who's actually been doing and delivering for this community?” Salas asked, noting the work he’s done in the state Legislature to bring resources to the Central Valley.

“We’re in the city of Delano today, and I replaced one of the water wells so that people have safe drinking water here. I put more money into their schools so their kids have educational opportunities that they never had,” he said. “I think all the parents and the people recognize that and they see that work.”

Many of the parade watchers greeted Salas by name and said they’re supporting him. But turn on a TV, and the attack ads against Salas are unrelenting. Republicans are seeking to tie Salas to inflation and high gas prices — issues that are hitting residents hard in this largely rural region, where oil and agriculture are king.

One of those voters with money on his mind is 56-year-old Vince Ruiz, who was helping sell his mom’s art at a barbecue following the parade. Ruiz feels abandoned by the Democratic party on economic issues.

“My mom's a Democrat, but I turned Republican because of their values,” he said. “Just regular economics, jobs and the economy. And then the deficit. The deficit is not even mentioned anymore.”

Latino voters, including Ruiz, could make the difference this midterm between Democrats maintaining control of Congress or Republicans seizing the gavel. And while the GOP has made inroads with some Latino voters — especially in states like Texas — California Latinos have not swung as far to the right in recent years.

That’s true for Pete Nevre, a 70-year-old Delano resident who was at the parade with his car club.

“It's affecting all of us. You know, you can't go to the store too much. You can't go out to visit other folks in another town because the gas prices are too high,” he said.

But, he added, “I don't blame Rudy Salas for the way it is. The gas prices are going up because of the oil industry, that's why.”

Like Salas, Republican Valadao was born and raised in this district. Salas worked in the fields alongside his farmworker father; Valadao’s family owns a dairy farm. Valadao is relatively moderate, one of just 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection. But he’s also co-sponsor of legislation that would define life as beginning at conception, which would effectively ban abortion nationally if it became law.

And for some voters, like 84-year-old Pearl Rivera, inflation and gas prices aren’t the only issues driving their decision.

“I voted for Mr. Valadao before because I felt he was conscious of the farmworkers. But lately, the last few years, I think he's kind of turned around. And I'm not happy with it,” said Rivera, who worked in the fields as a child and young adult.

Valadao’s campaign did not respond to multiple requests for an interview. But Mike Madrid, longtime GOP consultant in California who focuses on the Latino vote, said both Salas and Valadao are doing something unique in this hyperpolarized political environment: They’re pitching themselves as moderates.

“The most interesting thing about that district is … probably more than any other [district] in the country, really, you're seeing both candidates crash to the center,” he said.

That’s evident in Valadao’s impeachment vote and Salas’ record in the state Assembly — the Democrat has regularly broken with his party to vote with the oil industry, for example.

Madrid said those positions are in sharp contrast to districts where Democratic candidates are running against the oil industry and Republicans are embracing Trump and the Big Lie.

Madrid believes the majority of Latinos will go for Salas, but that may not be enough: This is a race that will be decided by a few points, so Democrats can’t afford to lose any of their base.

“[Republicans’] job is to find as many Hispanics on the margin to peel off, and hope that the Democrats can't turn out more than they can peel off,” he said.

Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio agreed that this race will likely be decided by turnout. The 26-year-old is running for his second term and is supporting Salas.