Political Breakdown

Swing District Road Trip with Will Rollins and Rudy Salas

28:48
Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Assemblyman Rudy Salas, a Democrat running for Congress in California's 22nd district, walks in the 2022 Delano Harvest Holidays parade. (Marisa Lagos/KQED)

Marisa and Scott hit the road to spend time in two of the most competitive congressional districts in California. Scott heads to Riverside County to interview Will Rollins, the Democrat taking on incumbent Republican Ken Calvert in the 41st district. And Marisa talks to Rudy Salas, the Democratic Assemblyman running for Congress against Republican David Valadao in the 22nd district.

