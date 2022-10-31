Jada Imani: ‘Good for the Soul’

She also sees the soul of the Bay as part of her, and inspires her creative process. “I have no idea who I would be or what kind of music I would make if I didn't grow up here,” she said.

She elaborates by adding that she sees self-care as an act of radical resistance: “We're living under capitalism that gains power through our suffering and our tireless work. Self-care is a really great way to balance out the overwhelm and chaos that we are all experiencing just by being alive in this world.”

Though she says she is shy, she feels like something “magical” happens when she’s on stage, “performing to me is a deeply spiritual thing and always has a way of making me feel close to a greater purpose.”

“I love the way that the whole room kind of feels like one unified kind of spirit,” she said. “It's an amazing way to combat the fear and isolation that we lived through the past two years.”

Imani will be performing at the Chapel in San Francisco on November 12, 2002 at 9 p.m.