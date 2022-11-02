'It’s a Despicable Act’: Rep. Jackie Speier on the Attack on Paul Pelosi

On Tuesday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced charges against David DePape, the 42-year-old man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood before attacking her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer. Speaker Pelosi was in Washington D.C. at the time.

Rep. Jackie Speier, a survivor of violence herself, says preventing something like this from happening again will require a “wholesale change” in how business is done in American politics. Rep. Speier, who survived gunfire during the 1978 Jonestown Massacre, said vitriol and lies spread on social media is fueling domestic terrorism, and that leaders — especially Republicans — need to call it out.





Links: