Officials: Suspect in Pelosi Attack was on a 'Suicide Mission' and had More Targets

He allegedly also told Paul Pelosi, "Well, she's number two in line for the presidency, right?" referring to Speaker Pelosi. He added, "We've got to take them all out."

DePape allegedly told first responders he had other targets, including a local professor as well as several prominent state and federal politicians and members of their families. The filing did not name any potential targets.

"This case demands detention," Jenkins wrote. "Nothing less."

Wearing orange jail clothing and with his right arm in a sling, DePape only spoke during his arraignment Tuesday to tell Judge Diane Northway how to pronounce his last name (dih-PAP'), and to agree to waive his right to a speedy trial.

After the hearing, DePape's public defender Adam Lipson said he looks forward to providing him with a "vigorous legal defense." He said his 42-year-old client's shoulder was dislocated during the arrest.

"We're going to be doing a comprehensive investigation of what happened. We're going to be looking into Mr. DePape's mental state, and I'm not going to talk any further about that until I have more information," Lipson said.

Lipson mentioned the public speculation about DePape's "vulnerability to misinformation," referring to revelations of DePape's blogs that embrace right-wing conspiracy theories like Q-Anon and said it's something he is "going to look into."

He later said he was pleased that Paul Pelosi was improving and urged the public not to pass judgment on what he called "a complicated situation."

The attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi sent shockwaves through the political world just days before the hotly contested midterm elections. Threats against lawmakers and elections officials have been at all-time highs in this first nationwide election since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, and authorities have issued warnings about rising extremism in the U.S.

DePape faces state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. He also faces federal charges including attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official.

Tuesday, Jenkins also sought a protective order to keep DePape away from Nancy and Paul Pelosi, and their household. Judge A. Marisa Chun set Friday as a date to consider whether or not DePape is eligible for bail, and to set subsequent hearing dates.

While prosecutors have not offered a timeline prior to Friday's events, Jenkins previously told The Associated Press that the attack appeared premeditated.

"This was not something that he did at the spur of the moment," she told the Associated Press on Monday.

The court filing said DePape smashed his shoulder through a glass window early Friday in the back of the Pelosi's Pacific Heights home and awakened a sleeping Paul Pelosi.

"Are you Paul Pelosi?" DePape said, standing over him around 2 a.m. holding a hammer and zip ties. He repeatedly asked "Where's Nancy?"

Pelosi told DePape that his wife was not home and would be gone for several days. DePape then allegedly threatened to tie Paul Pelosi up — the first of 10 such threats, the filing says.

Paul Pelosi was eventually able to call 911 from the home's bathroom, where his cellphone was charging. While speaking to the dispatcher, DePape was gesturing and telling Pelosi to hang up, the filing said.

Pelosi then told the dispatcher that he did not need police, fire or medical assistance but he instead asked "for the Capitol Police because they are usually at the house protecting his wife."

Moments later, the dispatcher heard him interacting with a man and Paul Pelosi said "Uh, he thinks everything's good. Uh, I've got a problem, but he thinks everything's good."

Two officers who arrived at the home witnessed DePape hit Pelosi with the hammer at least once, striking him in the head, the filing states. Jenkins has said the assault was captured on the officers' body cameras.

Speaker Pelosi was in Washington at the time and under the protection of her security detail, which does not extend to family members. She quickly returned to San Francisco, where her husband was hospitalized and underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries.

In Washington, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger provided an update on Tuesday of security protocols for members of Congress.

Manger said that although many improvements have been made since the Capitol attack, including the hiring of nearly 280 officers by the end of this year, "there is still a lot of work to do."

"We believe today's political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress," he said.

Manger said the attack on Pelosi's husband was "an alarming reminder of the dangerous threats elected officials and public figures face during today's contentious political climate."

___

Dazio reported from Los Angeles.

___

KQED reporter Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez contributed to this report. Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Michael Balsamo in Washington, DC also contributed to this report.