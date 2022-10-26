KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

A Sanctuary State for Gender Affirming Care

Alan MontecilloLesley McClurgMaria Esquinca
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A family at a rally at the capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, to support trans kids. A recent wave of bills has sought to ban or criminalize gender-affirming care for trans minors in several states. (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

21 states have attempted to limit, ban, or criminalize access to medical care for transgender and nonbinary youth. 

California is going in the opposite direction. In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that ensures transgender kids from out-of-state can safely access hormones or puberty blocker. The law also shields families from child abuse investigations or from being prosecuted for seeking gender affirming care. It’s the first law of its kind in the nation.

Guest: Lesley McClurg, KQED health correspondent


Links:

Sponsored