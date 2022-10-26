A Sanctuary State for Gender Affirming Care

21 states have attempted to limit, ban, or criminalize access to medical care for transgender and nonbinary youth.

California is going in the opposite direction. In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that ensures transgender kids from out-of-state can safely access hormones or puberty blocker. The law also shields families from child abuse investigations or from being prosecuted for seeking gender affirming care. It’s the first law of its kind in the nation.

Guest: Lesley McClurg, KQED health correspondent





