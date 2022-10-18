California Becomes First Sanctuary State for Transgender Youth Seeking Medical Care

“We were stunned that it was no longer safe for us to be there,” said the mother, who asked that KQED not use her name to protect her identity and that of her child.

Even after a Texas judge temporarily stayed such investigations, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton insisted that they were legal and would continue.

Media reports soon detailed experiences where state investigators pulled trans youth out of classrooms for interrogations.

“With their parents not being there,” said the Texas mother, adding that she heard similar stories from family friends. “And these are children that have only socially transitioned. All they asked for was to be called a different pronoun. That's terrifying.”

Three years ago, her own 12-year-old daughter asked her friends and family to use feminine pronouns.

“And so we sat down and talked to our kid,” she said. “We gave her a little card to go to school with that listed her rights and told her what to do if somebody came to investigate us.”

But the family could not relax. They said they had no choice but to sell their home. This fall they packed up all of their belongings and moved to Southern California.

“It feels very good to not feel like you're in danger — in that really critical place of our family being ripped apart,” said the mother.

Providing refuge

They feel safe under a new law authored by state Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), which declares that any potential out-of-state arrest warrant for violating laws related to such care will be given “the lowest law enforcement priority.”

“We are going to provide them with refuge and we're not going to send them back and we're not going to honor subpoenas,” said Sen. Wiener. “And our law enforcement is not going to enforce the laws of Texas and Alabama criminalizing these families.”

High stakes

Mental health therapists argue that puberty blockers and hormone therapy can save lives. A recent survey found that nearly 1 in 5 transgender 13- to 24-year-olds have attempted suicide in the past year.

The World Health Organization defines gender-affirming care as a variety of “social, psychological, behavioral and medical interventions designed to support and affirm an individual’s gender identity.”

These interventions can be nonmedical — called social transitioning — like when a child adopts a chosen name and/or new pronouns or dresses in alignment with their gender identity. They could also seek mental health treatment.

Also, beginning in early adolescence, doctors may prescribe medical interventions. The World Professional Association for Transgender Health recommends waiting until youth are 15 years old for surgical procedures, according to their new guidance released over the summer.

Constitutional questions

The new California law faces fierce opposition. Forty-five organizations, including the Alliance Defending Freedom and The Heritage Foundation, penned a letter to Newsom urging him to veto Wiener’s bill.

“We want these treatments to not be happening on minors because they're permanent,” said Greg Burt, director of capitol engagement for the California Family Council, a Christian faith-based organization. “We do not assume that your body is the problem. We think it's much more logical to encourage young people to try and get their minds to match their bodies.”

Yet the standard of care for kids who are really distressed and diagnosed with gender dysphoria does include medical interventions.

California is also acting as a sanctuary for those individuals seeking abortions from other states after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the historic 1973 ruling that granted a legal right to the procedure. But conservatives, including Burt, argue that California’s “sanctuary” laws on abortion and gender-affirming care violate the Constitution.

“There's going to be a constitutional crisis if states don't honor each other's civil judgments,” Burt said.

Jessica Levinson, professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, said there “could be litigation both with respect to abortion and with respect to gender-affirming care.”

But she and other legal experts are not convinced by conservative critiques that the new California laws violate the Constitution’s full faith and credit clause.