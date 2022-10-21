San Francisco’s District Attorney Race

Back in June, San Francisco voters recalled Chesa Boudin from the office of District Attorney. In his place, Mayor London Breed appointed Brooke Jenkins, who once worked in Boudin’s office and became a paid spokesperson in the recall effort.

Now, as many San Francisco residents worry about public safety, voters will weigh in about the city’s chief prosecutor once again in the November election. And the results could tell us what kind of law enforcement approach people want.

Guest: Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, KQED politics reporter





