Mental Health Workers Reach Tentative Agreement With Kaiser, Likely Ending 2-Month Walkout

Some 2,000 Kaiser Bay Area and Central Valley mental health workers — including therapists, social workers and chemical dependency counselors — began their open-ended strike on August 15, to ask for increased staffing, a wage hike and better health care access for patients. Striking employees described widespread burnout, retention issues and unsafe therapist-to-client ratios that meant patients sometimes had to wait as long as three months to see a therapist.

Early on in the strike, Ilana Marcucci-Morris, a licensed clinical social worker in Kaiser's psychiatry department in Oakland, told KQED's Forum that there were 2,600 patients for every mental health worker in the Northern California Kaiser system. She said burnout and poor working conditions were contributing to dismal retention rates among employees, and making it difficult for the company to recruit new ones.

"There isn't a shortage of clinicians. There's only a shortage of clinicians that want to work for Kaiser," Marcucci-Morris said. "We get into this field to help people, and it's hard to recruit therapists when Kaiser's reputation is known to make people wait so long for therapy sessions. It's really, really not ethical."

Union leaders rejected a previous contract offer from Kaiser last month that included wage increases, but did not meet the union's demands for increased staffing and more time allotted for administrative work.

The striking workers garnered support over the last two months from notable state lawmakers including Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis, state Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

More details on the tentative agreement are expected to be available after a two-day ratification vote among workers later this week.

This story includes reporting from Bay City News.