One Month Into Grinding Strike, Negotiations Break Down Between Kaiser Permanente and Mental Health Workers

“Frustratingly, NUHW leadership continued to refuse to resolve any remaining issues or acknowledge how far Kaiser Permanente has already moved for the sake of reaching agreement,” a spokesperson for the Oakland-based company said.

But the union emphasizes that the ongoing fight is about staffing resources, not compensation, noting that it already agreed to Kaiser's wage-increase offer. It argues that Kaiser has failed to meaningfully address unsustainable staffing levels at its facilities that have resulted in massive turnover rates and excessive wait times for patients.

The union has also accused the company of not providing its mental health patients timely access to services during the strike, in violation of state law, a claim currently under investigation.

The California Department of Managed Healthcare said in a statement that it is, “concerned about the potential for immediate harm to enrollees based on the very serious nature of allegations that the plan is not providing timely appointments to enrollees required by the law.”

As part of their investigation, state regulators are assessing whether Kaiser made sufficient arrangements to provide out-of-network services to patients in anticipation of the strike.

When the investigation was announced, the health care giant said it was in the process of reaching agreements with hundreds of community-based mental health providers to partially fill the void left by striking workers.

Kaiser also said it is aggressively working to recruit and hire more therapists.

But Fred Seavey, a NUHW research director, told KQED last month that Kaiser has a history of failing to provide timely care, even though it has the resources to do so.

“Members are paying their premiums, they deserve to receive the care that they need and they paid for,” Seavey said. “If an HMO [health management organization] doesn’t have enough providers available, then it must arrange for members to get care from out-of-network providers at no additional cost to the member.”

Union members say they are determined to keep striking until Kaiser makes more concessions, but as the strike enters its second month, and workers remain unpaid, many are feeling the financial impact of not receiving their paychecks.

“It’s been a hard month, but going without a paycheck is nothing compared to what our patients have endured for years at Kaiser waiting months between therapy sessions,” Kimberly Hollingsworth-Horner, a Kaiser therapist in Fresno and bargaining committee member, said in a statement. “We are going to keep striking until Kaiser stops gambling with patient lives and works with therapists to create a system that provides patients the care they need to get better.”

KQED's Sara Hossaini contributed reporting to this story.